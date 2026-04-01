/Latest OTT Releases in April 2026: From Maa Ka Sum to ​The Boys- 11 best upcoming shows and movies to watch on Netflix, Prime and other OTT platforms

OTT releases in April 2026 will definitely require you to plan your weekends accordingly. From Mona Singh's Maa Ka Sum to the highly anticipated The Boys, the categories will be filled with various genres, such as comedy, thriller, emotional, and more.
The fourth month of 2026 has finally started. All the OTT platforms are set to fill their categories with new and anticipated content that will definitely shift the mood of subscribers. Here, take a look at the list.
Where to watch: Amazon Prime Video
Release Date: April 3, 2026
This family drama features Mona Singh as Vineeta alongside Mihir Ahuja as Agastya and more. The story centres on a 19-year-old math genius (Mihir Ahuja) who uses his mathematical formulas to find the perfect match for his single mother, Vineeta, which he titles as 'Project Mom.'
Where to watch: Netflix
Release Date: April 2, 2026
Anna Cathcart is coming to continue her chaotic love story with Min-ho as Kitty in the third season. It explores her life as she enters her senior year at KISS in Seoul, focusing on unfinished romance and college decisions.
Where to watch: Netflix
Release Date: April 15, 2026
Rajkumar Rao, opposite Sanya Malhotra, is set to feature in the dark comedy and quirky thriller. The movie follows a stingy man who becomes irrationally fixated on a toaster he gifted at a wedding. When the wedding is called off, he goes to extreme lengths to reclaim the gift.
Where to watch: Netflix
Release Date: April 2, 2026
An upcoming Taiwanese fantasy television series follows a former drug addict serving as an agent for the Chinese deity San Tai Zi, played by Wang Po-chieh, to redeem his sins.
Where to watch: Apple TV
Release Date: April 3, 2026
The new season stars Jon Hamm as a divorced, jobless man who turns to robbing in affluent Westmont Village. Amanda Peet and Olivia Munn also feature in the comedy thriller.
Where to watch: Netflix
Release Date: April 24, 2026
Directed by Baltasar Kormákur, the film focuses on Sasha (Charlize Theron), a woman who is seeking peace and solitude through rock climbing in the rugged wilderness of New South Wales, Australia.
Where to watch: Amazon Prime Video
Release Date: April 13, 2026
Chris Hemsworth and Mark Ruffalo are coming with their new crime thriller, Crime 101, which follows a master thief and an insurance broker joining forces for a big heist while a determined detective pursues them to prevent the multi-million dollar crime.
Where to watch: Amazon Prime Video
Release Date: April 8, 2026
The final season marks the return of Karl Urban, Jack Quaid, and Antony Starr, among others. Leading to a showdown, where Homelander rules a fascist America. Butcher rallies a team to take down Homelander, aiming to destroy all Supes in a final, high-stakes battle.
Where to watch: Netflix
Release Date: April 9, 2026
The show follows two siblings who become tangled with the mob, featuring a high-stakes version of Schitt's Creek. This is a mix of crime and comedy drama.
Where to watch: Apple TV
Release Date: April 15, 2026
Elle Fanning is making her appearance as Margo Millet in a comedy-drama. The narrative highlights the day-to-day life of a daughter of a former Hooters waitress and an ex-pro wrestler, who is a recent college dropout and aspiring writer.
Where to watch: Netflix
Release Date: April 23, 2026
The most acclaimed show is coming in its cartoon version, portraying the full story of a group of children, including Eleven, Mike, Dustin, and many more, who live in Hawkins and get entangled in chaos when they discover an unusual monster ruining their town.