Abhishek tops latest ICC T20I batting rankings 2025, check where Pak's Sahibzada Farhan stands

Aditya Bhatia
Edited By Aditya Bhatia
Published: Dec 02, 2025, 17:02 IST | Updated: Dec 02, 2025, 17:02 IST

From Abhishek Sharma to Sahibzada Farhan, here's a look at the top five batters in latest ICC T20I batting rankings 2025. This list also includes Phil Salt, Pathum Nissanka and Jos Buttler 

Abhishek Sharma (India) - 920 points
Abhishek Sharma (India) - 920 points

Indian opener Abhishek Sharma tops the chart of latest ICC T20I batting rankings with 920 points. So far, in 29 T20Is, Sharma has scored 1,012 runs at a strike rate of 189.51.

Phil Salt (England) - 849 points
Phil Salt (England) - 849 points

The English run-machine, Phil Salt, is placed second on the latest T20I ICC batting rankings with 849 points. In his T20I career, Salt has played 50 matches and scored 1,540 runs at an average of 38.50. His tally also includes four centuries and seven half-centuries.

Pathum Nissanka (Sri Lanka) - 794 points
Pathum Nissanka (Sri Lanka) - 794 points

The star Sri Lankan opener, Pathum Nissanka, is next on this list with 794 points. He is currently placed at the third position in the latest T20I batting rankings. So far, Nissanka has played 79 T20Is and scored 2,345 runs at an average of 31.68.

Sahibzada Farhan (Pakistan) - 776 points
Sahibzada Farhan (Pakistan) - 776 points

In the latest ICC T20I batting rankings, Pakistan's Sahibzada Farhan is placed at the fourth position with 776 points. In T20Is, he has played 35 matches and scored 857 runs at an average of 25.20. His tally also includes seven half-centuries.

Jos Buttler (England) - 770 points
Jos Buttler (England) - 770 points

The former England captain, Jos Buttler, features next on this list. Currently, Buttler with 770 points is placed on fifth position in the latest T20I batting rankings. In his T20I career, Buttler has played 144 matches and scored 3,869 runs at an average of 35.49.

