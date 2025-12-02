/Abhishek tops latest ICC T20I batting rankings 2025, check where Pak's Sahibzada Farhan stands

From Abhishek Sharma to Sahibzada Farhan, here's a look at the top five batters in latest ICC T20I batting rankings 2025. This list also includes Phil Salt, Pathum Nissanka and Jos Buttler
Indian opener Abhishek Sharma tops the chart of latest ICC T20I batting rankings with 920 points. So far, in 29 T20Is, Sharma has scored 1,012 runs at a strike rate of 189.51.
The English run-machine, Phil Salt, is placed second on the latest T20I ICC batting rankings with 849 points. In his T20I career, Salt has played 50 matches and scored 1,540 runs at an average of 38.50. His tally also includes four centuries and seven half-centuries.
The star Sri Lankan opener, Pathum Nissanka, is next on this list with 794 points. He is currently placed at the third position in the latest T20I batting rankings. So far, Nissanka has played 79 T20Is and scored 2,345 runs at an average of 31.68.
In the latest ICC T20I batting rankings, Pakistan's Sahibzada Farhan is placed at the fourth position with 776 points. In T20Is, he has played 35 matches and scored 857 runs at an average of 25.20. His tally also includes seven half-centuries.
The former England captain, Jos Buttler, features next on this list. Currently, Buttler with 770 points is placed on fifth position in the latest T20I batting rankings. In his T20I career, Buttler has played 144 matches and scored 3,869 runs at an average of 35.49.