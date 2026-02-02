/Daryl Mitchell tops latest ICC ODI batting rankings 2026, check where Rohit Sharma stands

From Virat Kohli to Rohit Sharma, here's a look at the top five batters in latest ICC ODI rankings 2026. This list also includes Daryl Mitchell, Ibrahim Zadran and Shubman Gill
Star Kiwi batter Daryl Mitchell tops the latest ICC ODI batting rankings with 845 points. In ODIs, Mitchell has played 59 matches and scored 2,690 runs at an average of 58.47, including nine centuries.
In the latest ICC ODI rankings, India's Virat Kohli is placed at the second position with 795 points. Kohli in his ODI career has played 311 matches and has scored 14,797 runs an average of 58.71. His tally also includes 54 centuries and 77 half-centuries.
Afghanistan's star batter, Ibrahim Zadran, is placed third on the latest ODI ICC rankings with 764 points. In his ODI career, Zadran has played 39 matches and scored 1,869 runs at an average of 51.91. His tally also includes six centuries.
Rohit Sharma, known for his explosive batting, is next on the list. With 757 points, he is currently ranked fourth in the latest ODI rankings. So far, Rohit has played 282 ODIs and scored 11,577 runs at an average of 48.84.
In the latest ICC rankings, India’s Shubman Gill is placed fifth with 723 points. In ODIs, he has played 61 matches and scored 2,953 runs at an average of 55.71. His tally also includes eight centuries and 17 half-centuries.