LOGIN
  • Wion
  • /Photos
  • /Daryl Mitchell tops latest ICC ODI batting rankings 2026, check where Rohit Sharma stands

Daryl Mitchell tops latest ICC ODI batting rankings 2026, check where Rohit Sharma stands

Aditya Bhatia
Edited By Aditya Bhatia
Published: Feb 02, 2026, 17:05 IST | Updated: Feb 02, 2026, 17:05 IST

From Virat Kohli to Rohit Sharma, here's a look at the top five batters in latest ICC ODI rankings 2026. This list also includes Daryl Mitchell, Ibrahim Zadran and Shubman Gill

Daryl Mitchell (New Zealand)
1 / 5
(Photograph: AFP)

Daryl Mitchell (New Zealand)

Star Kiwi batter Daryl Mitchell tops the latest ICC ODI batting rankings with 845 points. In ODIs, Mitchell has played 59 matches and scored 2,690 runs at an average of 58.47, including nine centuries.

Virat Kohli (India)
2 / 5
(Photograph: AFP)

Virat Kohli (India)

In the latest ICC ODI rankings, India's Virat Kohli is placed at the second position with 795 points. Kohli in his ODI career has played 311 matches and has scored 14,797 runs an average of 58.71. His tally also includes 54 centuries and 77 half-centuries.

Ibrahim Zadran (Afghanistan)
3 / 5
(Photograph: Zimbabwe Cricket)

Ibrahim Zadran (Afghanistan)

Afghanistan's star batter, Ibrahim Zadran, is placed third on the latest ODI ICC rankings with 764 points. In his ODI career, Zadran has played 39 matches and scored 1,869 runs at an average of 51.91. His tally also includes six centuries.

Rohit Sharma (India)
4 / 5
(Photograph: BCCI)

Rohit Sharma (India)

Rohit Sharma, known for his explosive batting, is next on the list. With 757 points, he is currently ranked fourth in the latest ODI rankings. So far, Rohit has played 282 ODIs and scored 11,577 runs at an average of 48.84.

Shubman Gill (India)
5 / 5
(Photograph: AFP)

Shubman Gill (India)

In the latest ICC rankings, India’s Shubman Gill is placed fifth with 723 points. In ODIs, he has played 61 matches and scored 2,953 runs at an average of 55.71. His tally also includes eight centuries and 17 half-centuries.

Trending Photo

‘I have a crush on you and...’: EVERYTHING Epstein Files reveal about the Clintons
9

‘I have a crush on you and...’: EVERYTHING Epstein Files reveal about the Clintons

From Game of Thrones to A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms: List of best shows on HBO Max
8

From Game of Thrones to A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms: List of best shows on HBO Max

Meet 5 batters with most fifties in T20Is, Kohli 2nd, check where Babar stands
5

Meet 5 batters with most fifties in T20Is, Kohli 2nd, check where Babar stands

Meet top 5 batters with most fours in T20 World Cup history
5

Meet top 5 batters with most fours in T20 World Cup history

From Norway to London: How latest Epstein files sparked apologies, resignations and royal outrage. All you need to know!
8

From Norway to London: How latest Epstein files sparked apologies, resignations and royal outrage. All you need to know!