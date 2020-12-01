Last hurrah: Donald and Melania Trump kickstart last Christmas at White House

Get WION News app for latest news
Kickstarting the Christmas and holiday season at the White House with a Thanksgiving ceremony, Donald Trump and his wife, Melania Trump, have started with the decorations
President Donald Trump, joined by first lady Melania Trump, pardons Corn, the national Thanksgiving turkey, during the annual presidential turkey pardoning ceremony in the Rose Garden of the White House in Washington on Tuesday, Nov. 24, 2020. (Erin Schaff © 2020 The New York Times)
(Photograph:The New York Times)
First lady Melania Trump receives the White House Christmas tree, at the White House in Washington on Monday, Nov. 23, 2020. (Erin Scott © 2020 The New York Times)
The holiday decorations theme at the White House is “American the Beautiful” this year. (Doug Mills © 2020 The New York Times)
This will be the last Christmas of the Trump family in the White House as the President-elect Joe Biden will take over the House after his swearing-in ceremony in January. (Doug Mills © 2020 The New York Times)
The decorations are being handled by the First Lady Melania Trump, like the past three years. However, she has been subjected to trolling this year, after the recent controversy related to the secret voice recordings on which the outgoing FLOTUS could be heard cribbing and ranting about the yearly celebrations. (Doug Mills © 2020 The New York Times)
A model of train reading 'White House Express 2020' has been created out of gingerbread as a part of the table decorations, this year. (Doug Mills © 2020 The New York Times)
A re-creation of the White House made from 275 pounds of gingerbread on display at the White House. (Doug Mills © 2020 The New York Times)