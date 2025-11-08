/Last 5 India vs South Africa Test series results

As India and South Africa lock horns in a two-match Test series starting on Fri (Nov 14), let’s glance at the results of the last five Test series between India and South Africa in Test cricket.
India dominated the three-Test series at home, winning all three matches. Strong batting and bowling performances left South Africa unable to secure a win throughout the series.
South Africa won the three-Test series 2-1 at home. India managed one victory, but the hosts controlled most sessions with better batting and bowling performances.
India completed a clean sweep, winning all three Tests at home. South Africa struggled against India’s strong batting lineup and disciplined bowling attack throughout the series.
South Africa won the three-Test series 2-1 at home. India won one match, but the hosts used familiar conditions to dominate in the other two Tests.
