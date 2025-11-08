LOGIN
  • Wion
  • /Photos
  • /Last 5 India vs South Africa Test series results

Last 5 India vs South Africa Test series results

Umang Bafna
Edited By Umang Bafna
Published: Nov 08, 2025, 15:54 IST | Updated: Nov 08, 2025, 15:54 IST

As India and South Africa lock horns in a two-match Test series starting on Fri (Nov 14), let’s glance at the results of the last five Test series between India and South Africa in Test cricket.

India vs South Africa (South Africa in India, 2015/16)
1 / 5
(Photograph: AFP)

India vs South Africa (South Africa in India, 2015/16)

India dominated the three-Test series at home, winning all three matches. Strong batting and bowling performances left South Africa unable to secure a win throughout the series.

India vs South Africa (India in South Africa, 2017/18)
2 / 5
(Photograph: AFP)

India vs South Africa (India in South Africa, 2017/18)

South Africa won the three-Test series 2-1 at home. India managed one victory, but the hosts controlled most sessions with better batting and bowling performances.

India vs South Africa (South Africa in India, 2019/20)
3 / 5
(Photograph: AFP)

India vs South Africa (South Africa in India, 2019/20)

India completed a clean sweep, winning all three Tests at home. South Africa struggled against India’s strong batting lineup and disciplined bowling attack throughout the series.

India vs South Africa (India in South Africa, 2021/22)
4 / 5
(Photograph: AFP)

India vs South Africa (India in South Africa, 2021/22)

South Africa won the three-Test series 2-1 at home. India won one match, but the hosts used familiar conditions to dominate in the other two Tests.

India vs South Africa (India in South Africa, 2023/24)
5 / 5
(Photograph: AFP)

India vs South Africa (India in South Africa, 2023/24)

South Africa won the three-Test series 2-1 at home. India won one match, but the hosts used familiar conditions to dominate in the other two Tests.

Trending Photo

Vecna, The Mind Flayer and more! Terrifying monsters of Stranger Things, ranked!
8

Vecna, The Mind Flayer and more! Terrifying monsters of Stranger Things, ranked!

From Sachin Tendulkar to Rahul Dravid, 5 Indian batters with most runs vs South Africa in Tests
5

From Sachin Tendulkar to Rahul Dravid, 5 Indian batters with most runs vs South Africa in Tests

Last 5 India vs South Africa Test series results
5

Last 5 India vs South Africa Test series results

Top 7 highest airports on Earth and where they are
7

Top 7 highest airports on Earth and where they are

From Virender Sehwag to Virat Kohli, 5 batters with highest individual score in India vs South Africa Tests
5

From Virender Sehwag to Virat Kohli, 5 batters with highest individual score in India vs South Africa Tests