/Largest Film Poster to Human Formation of Indian Flag: Indians in Guinness World Records

From Baahubali’s record-breaking success for the Largest Movie Poster to the Indian Army's Largest human flag formation, Guinness World Records continues to give the spotlight to the people from various arenas for incredible Indian achievements.
Guinness World Records holds a very significant position in everybody's life. For many years, people have been showcasing their talent or their livelihood on the stage of Guinness World Records to hold a position and gain recognition worldwide.
Despite the cinema, Guinness World Records honoured the Indian Army for showcasing its patriotic spirit by creating the largest human formation of the Indian national flag. The efforts have motivated many other Indians to celebrate their culture, creativity, and collective strength on an international platform, making the nation proud of its achievements.
The renowned Kalamandalam Hemalatha has set a Guinness World Record for the longest dance marathon, individually, at approximately 123 hours and 15 minutes. At the first attempt, she didn't make it to the record, but her second try has let her achieve the record. Showcasing devotion and endurance through her dance, she has elevated the Kerala classical dance form.
Next up is Major Singh, who has set a world record by tying a 400-meter-long turban. Showcasing his religious Sikh ritual, the individual has become a cultural icon who has widely acknowledged his heritage worldwide.
Ramkumar Sarangapani, a man who dreams of setting his name in the 100 world record awards. Till date, Ramkumar has already recorded his name under 18 world record awards, including the largest pair of earrings, the largest banknote mosaic, the largest playing cards, the largest license plate, and many more. The man has already gained popularity with a global
Another world record setter is an athlete, Deepika Kumari, who has broken the record with her archery performance. The artist is also recognised by her career achievements, which include medals at the Commonwealth Games and as a four-time Olympian. Her life story has also been documented on Netflix as "Ladies First."
Toughest world record artist, Dinesh Upadhyaya, for carrying the maximum number of pencils in his mouth. Dinesh is a teacher in Mumbai and set the bar by fitting 92 pencils in his mouth.
Jyoti Amge, the shortest living woman, has a height of 62.8 cm. Amge has also showcased her journey as a symbol of inspiration on a TV show, American Horror Story. Received international and national fame by getting a Guinness World Record in her name.
The National Award Winner, Bahubali, has also set the Guinness World Record for creating the largest movie poster. The canvas measured over 50,000 square feet, which also enhanced the movie's publicity by making it one of the highest-grossing films in Indian cinema.
The group of Indian Chefs has set a record for the Largest Biryani by preparing 12,000 kg of Biryani. Highlighting a culinary heritage and global love for the food, the Indian chefs' motivation was to bring attention to Indian cuisines.