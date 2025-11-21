/Top 10 biggest earthquakes ever Recorded in India (magnitude-wise)

Eventhough not in India, it was a 7.8Mw earthquake, with its epicentre in the Gorkha district. It was caused by the collision of the Indian and the Eurasian plate. The earthquake was the worst of the century in the history of Nepal. Nearly 9,000 people died, and over 22,000 were injured across Nepal, India, Bangladesh and China. The estimated cost was around $7.8 billion