Lara Jean Covey is back! 8 adorable moments from To All the Boys franchise that fans still love

Vanshika Raghav
Edited By Vanshika Raghav
Published: Mar 12, 2026, 24:07 IST | Updated: Mar 12, 2026, 24:07 IST

Lara Jean Covey will make a cameo in XO, Kitty, which is set for an official release on April 2, 2026. Before watching the chaotic yet heartfelt bond between the two sisters, revisit 8 unforgettable moments from the original franchise that left an imprint on viewers’ hearts.

As XO, Kitty is coming with its third sequel on April 2, 2026, the makers have surprised the fans with Lana Condor's return as Lara Jean Covey. Before witnessing the most loved sister duo, let's revisit the 8 adorable scenes from the original franchise that still feel genuine, cosy, and emotionally heartwarming.

Lara Jean's handwritten letter gets posted
Lara Jean's handwritten letter gets posted

The story begins with Lara Jean (Lana Condor), who writes a letter to whoever she crushes on, expressing her feelings in that particular letter. After her sister, Kitty, discovers her hidden letters, she posts them all to the individual for whom Lara wrote the letters, leading her into massive trouble as Lara's private feelings are suddenly exposed to her crush, causing unexpected complications.

Lara Jean and Peter Kavinsky enter a fake relationship
Lara Jean and Peter Kavinsky enter a fake relationship

Lara Jean and Peter Kavinsky enter a fake relationship to serve their mutual interests: Peter wants to make his ex-girlfriend, Gen, jealous, and Lara Jean needs to hide her crush on her sister's ex-boyfriend, Josh. They mutually invent a contract with rules to manage their public persona, but the fake arrangement quickly evolves into deep romantic feelings for each other.

Lock screen moment
Lock screen moment

Both go to a party, where they learn that Gen will be there as well. Showcasing their fake relationship, a cute and real one, Peter hints at the idea of setting each other's photos as their lock screen wallpaper.

The Hot Tub Confession
The Hot Tub Confession

During a school ski trip, Peter invites Lara to come to the hot tub, seeking to talk about his feelings. Both admit they like each other, leading to a passionate, romantic make-out session. While they actually just kiss, a sudden video flashes on everybody's screens, showing Peter and Lara having sex in the hot tub.

"I Choose You, Peter Kavinsky"
"I Choose You, Peter Kavinsky"

After Lara and Peter enjoy their bowling date, Peter expresses his vulnerability regarding his estranged father, claiming that feeling unchosen by his parents is the worst pain. In response to this, Lara Jean kisses his hand and says, "I choose you, Peter Kavinsky," to which he replies, "I choose you too."

Lara Jean makes a sentimental memory box
Lara Jean makes a sentimental memory box

As both Lara and Peter get enrolled in different colleges and get ready to face the long-distance phase, Lara Jean decides to make a sentimental memory box for Peter Kavinsky to commemorate their high school relationship and the precious moments they spent together over the years.

Dr Covey's cute proposal
Dr Covey's cute proposal

Dr Dan Covey (John Corbett) proposes to his neighbour, Trina Rothschild (Sarayu Blue), after sharing quality time, liking and knowing each other. While saying goodbye to Peter, Lara Jean witnesses the proposal from across the street. She watches her father take this step, which serves as a sweet, mature counterpoint to her own tumultuous romantic life.

The Final Letter
The Final Letter

Following the long-distance stress and anxiety, Lara Jean remains in immense fear, which leads Peter to break up with her. After a few days, he realises his mistake and surprises her at her father's wedding, writing a new love letter in her yearbook.

