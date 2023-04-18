Landslide in Pakistan's Khyber Pass, kills at least two, 25 trucks buried under debris

| Updated: Apr 18, 2023, 09:14 PM IST

A landslide on Pakistan's Khyber Pass has buried around 20 to 25 trucks and has resulted in the death of at least two people. Dozens of people as per officials are feared to be trapped under the debris. Rescue operations are underway.

The casualties

The landslide happed during a thunder and landslide storm on Tuesday. Two Afghan citizens were reportedly killed, and authorities are attempting to recover their bodies. As per Reuters, three people have been taken to the hospital, and dozens of others are still buried under the rubble.

(Photograph: Reuters )

Where did it happen?

The landslide took place in the early hours of Tuesday on the main route connecting Pakistan with land-locked Afghanistan.

(Photograph: Reuters )

A major transit point

Khyber Pass is a major transit point for trade between the two South Asian nations and into Central Asia.

(Photograph: Reuters )

Dozens of containers still buried

Talking to Reuters, Abdul Nasir Khan, deputy commissioner of the Khyber district, said that "twenty to twenty five containers are buried in the wreckage."

(Photograph: Reuters )

Large scale destruction

Abdul Basit, Secretary of Emergency Rescue Service Rescue 1122, told the news agency AP that "around 20 to 25 vehicles are buried under the debris, and how many people are there it’s a wild guess. Because these trucks were going to Afghanistan or coming from there, they stopped here for the night. So it’s difficult to imagine how many people are there (under the debris). The destruction is on a large scale."

(Photograph: Reuters )

Casualties may rise

Authorities fear that the number of casualties may rise. "The wreckage is quite extensive and our rescue operation is continuing with heavy machinery," said Abdul Nasir Khan, adding that the number of casualties could rise.

(Photograph: Reuters )

Rescue operation

Authorities have dispatched heavy machinery to remove obstacles. Volunteers have also joined the search for survivors.

(Photograph: Reuters )