Labs to DNA samples: Images show extent of damage to Israel's Weizmann Institute after Iran's attack, Netanyahu visits site

Published: Jun 21, 2025, 24:01 IST | Updated: Jun 21, 2025, 24:01 IST

For years, Israel has targeted Iranian nuclear scientists, hoping to choke progress on Iran's nuclear program by striking at the brains behind it. Now, scientists in Israel have found themselves in the crosshairs

Iranian missile strikes Israel's 'crown jewel of science' research hub
(Photograph:Reuters)

Iranian missile strikes Israel's 'crown jewel of science' research hub

For years, Israel has targeted Iranian nuclear scientists, hoping to choke progress on Iran's nuclear program by striking at the brains behind it. Now, scientists in Israel have found themselves in the crosshairs

Iran destroys Israel’s $50 million science treasure, Weizmann Institute
(Photograph:Reuters)

Iran destroys Israel’s $50 million science treasure, Weizmann Institute

Two buildings and thousands of hours of research, samples, and studies at the Weizmann Institute in Rehovot were destroyed in the strike by Iran

Why was it targeted by Iran
(Photograph:Reuters)

Why was it targeted by Iran

While it is a multidisciplinary research institute, Weizmann, like other Israeli universities, has ties to Israel’s defense establishment, including collaborations with industry leaders like Elbit Systems, which is why it may have been targeted.

'A moral victory for Iran'
(Photograph:Reuters)

'A moral victory for Iran'

“It’s a moral victory” for Iran, said Oren Schuldiner, a professor in the department of molecular cell biology and the department of molecular neuroscience whose lab was obliterated in the strike. “They managed to harm the crown jewel of science in Israel.”

Israeli PM Netanyahu calls Iran 'evil' as he tours site of missile strike
(Photograph:Reuters)

Israeli PM Netanyahu calls Iran 'evil' as he tours site of missile strike

Calling Iran an "evil regime," Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on Friday visited the Weizmann Institute of Science, close to where an Iranian missile hit earlier this week.

