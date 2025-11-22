LOGIN
Labour Laws 2025: How India's labour code reforms impact employees and employers

Published: Nov 22, 2025, 16:03 IST | Updated: Nov 22, 2025, 16:03 IST

One of the major aims of the reforms is to bring informal-sector and gig-workers into the formal labour system. The codes specify greater social-security coverage and make it easier to register workers via digital portals. 

1. Major overhaul of four labour codes
1 / 7
(Photograph: Unsplash)

1. Major overhaul of four labour codes

In November 2025, India implemented four newly notified labour codes that consolidate and replace multiple older laws governing wages, industrial relations, social security and occupational safety. These reforms are intended to bring uniformity across states and simplify the regulatory framework for both employees and employers.

2. What changes for workers
2 / 7

2. What changes for workers

Under the new rules:

  • Employers must issue written job-contracts to all workers.
  • A national wage floor is being introduced to reduce regional wage disparity.
  • Gig and platform workers are now explicitly recognised and eligible for social-security benefits under the code.
  • For women workers in the unorganised sector, the reforms extend maternity leave and allow night-shifts with safety safeguards.
3. What changes for employers
3 / 7
(Photograph: Pexels)

3. What changes for employers

Employers will face notable shifts:

  • The threshold for mandatory government approval for layoffs and retrenchment has been raised from 100 to 300 workers, giving firms greater flexibility.
  • Daily working-hours can now be extended up to 12 hours (so long as the weekly cap remains 48 hours), with overtime paid at double rate.
  • Contractors now can get a long-term (5-year) registration to operate nationwide under a single licence.
4. Social-security & formalisation push
4 / 7
(Photograph: Unsplash)

4. Social-security & formalisation push

One of the major aims of the reforms is to bring informal-sector and gig-workers into the formal labour system. The codes specify greater social-security coverage and make it easier to register workers via digital portals. For employers, this means potentially higher compliance, but also a more level playing field in formal employment.

5. State-level implementation & transitional uncertainty
5 / 7
(Photograph: Unsplash)

5. State-level implementation & transitional uncertainty

Although the federal codes are in force, full implementation depends on each state adjusting its rules and enforcement mechanisms. Some analyses point out that delays or ambiguity in state-level rules create uncertainty for both firms and workers.

6. Trade-unions/small-business reactions
6 / 7
(Photograph: Unsplash)

6. Trade-unions/small-business reactions

Some major trade-unions have condemned the reforms, arguing they weaken worker protection by easing firing rules and increasing hours of work. On the other hand, some business groups welcome the simplification of 29 labour laws into four codes, viewing it as a move toward ease-of-doing-business.

7. What it means going forward
7 / 7
(Photograph: Unsplash)

7. What it means going forward

For employees: more formal contracts, clearer wage rights, better social-security access—but also the need to understand new regulations around overtime and job-change flexibility.


For employers: more regulatory flexibility (especially in hiring/firing), but greater compliance demands around written contracts, working-hours, and social-security registration.


Both sides will likely see adjustment pain in the near term as organisations update payroll, HR, and compliance systems. The full effect of the reforms will become clearer over 12–18 months as states roll out implementing rules and enforcement evolves.

