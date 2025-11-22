/Labour Laws 2025: How India’s labour code reforms impact employees and employers

For employees: more formal contracts, clearer wage rights, better social-security access—but also the need to understand new regulations around overtime and job-change flexibility.



For employers: more regulatory flexibility (especially in hiring/firing), but greater compliance demands around written contracts, working-hours, and social-security registration.



Both sides will likely see adjustment pain in the near term as organisations update payroll, HR, and compliance systems. The full effect of the reforms will become clearer over 12–18 months as states roll out implementing rules and enforcement evolves.