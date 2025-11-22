LOGIN
Labour Laws 2025: How the new labour codes can change your standard of living in India

Tarun Mishra
Tarun Mishra
Nov 22, 2025

1. A wider safety net — more people covered by social security
1. A wider safety net — more people covered by social security

The new Social Security Code explicitly brings gig and platform workers into the social-security framework and aims to widen coverage across organised and unorganised sectors. That could mean pensions, health benefits and other protections for many who previously had none, directly improving long-term financial security for those workers.

2. A national floor wage — lower regional disparity in pay
2. A national floor wage — lower regional disparity in pay

The Code on Wages introduces the concept of a national floor wage while preserving state powers to set higher minima. A national floor can reduce regional wage gaps and lift the baseline take-home pay for low-paid workers, improving disposable income for the poorest households. Implementation details and state notifications will determine the real effect.

3. Mandatory written contracts — clarity on employment terms
3. Mandatory written contracts — clarity on employment terms

All workers are required to be given written job contracts under the new rules. This raises transparency about pay, working hours, leave and benefits, reducing exploitation and making household income and entitlements easier to plan and enforce.

4. Better access to health & safety — fewer income shocks from accidents
4. Better access to health & safety — fewer income shocks from accidents

The Occupational Safety, Health & Working Conditions Code standardises workplace safety and medical checks and mandates employer responsibilities. Fewer workplace accidents and better health coverage reduce sudden income shocks and medical expenses that erode living standards.

5. More formal jobs, but higher compliance costs for employers
5. More formal jobs, but higher compliance costs for employers

By simplifying and unifying 29 laws into four codes, the government aims to formalise many informal jobs. Formalisation typically brings benefits (PF, insurance, regulated hours) but can raise labour costs for employers, with mixed effects: some firms may hire more formally, others may slow hiring or substitute capital for labour. The net effect on employment and household income will vary by sector and region.

6. Working hours and overtime — flexibility that can cut or raise take-home pay
(Photograph: Unsplash)

6. Working hours and overtime — flexibility that can cut or raise take-home pay

The codes permit daily hours up to 12 (so long as the weekly cap is 48 hours) and maintain overtime pay provisions (typically at higher rates). For some employees this can mean higher earnings through overtime; for others, longer shifts may worsen work-life balance and raise health costs. How employers schedule shifts will be important for family time and quality of life.

7. Layoffs and job security — bigger firms have more flexibility
(Photograph: Pexels)

7. Layoffs and job security — bigger firms have more flexibility

The threshold for mandatory government approval for layoffs/closures has been raised (from 100 to 300 workers in the central framework). That gives larger firms more flexibility to downsize without prior approval, which could reduce job security for some workers, a negative pressure on living standards if it leads to more abrupt unemployment. Trade unions have raised this concern.

8. Women workers — improved entitlements but new practical risks
(Photograph: Unsplash)

8. Women workers — improved entitlements but new practical risks

The codes strengthen women’s rights (for example, extending maternity protections in certain sectors and allowing night work with safety safeguards). These measures can increase women’s labour participation and household income. Practical outcomes depend on implementation of safety measures and employer practices.

9. Gig economy workers: portability and predictable benefits
(Photograph: Pexels)

9. Gig economy workers: portability and predictable benefits

Recognising gig/platform workers enables portable benefits (contributions and entitlements that move with the worker), which can stabilise incomes for millions who previously faced erratic pay and no benefits, improving consumption stability and financial planning. Actual benefit levels will depend on scheme design and funding.

10. State rollout and uncertainty — impact will be uneven across India
(Photograph: Unsplash)

10. State rollout and uncertainty — impact will be uneven across India

The central codes require states to notify rules and enforcement mechanisms. Because many operational details (rates, forms, inspector powers) depend on state notifications, the change in living standards will be uneven across states and sectors. Households in states that move quickly to implement robust rules may see faster improvements.

