/Labour Day turns violent in the US: Six shot at, 7 injured in knife attacks in New York; several protests held against Trump

Vinod Janardhanan
Edited By Vinod Janardhanan
Published: Sep 02, 2025, 11:38 IST | Updated: Sep 02, 2025, 11:38 IST

US Labour Day on Monday (Sep 1) saw violent incidents of shootings and stabbings, as well as multiple protests against policies of President Donald Trump across American cities. Here is a roundup

Labour Day celebration in New York turns violent
1 / 6
(Photograph: AFP)

Labour Day celebration in New York turns violent

New York’s West Indian American Day Parade, held during the Labour Day, turned violent with gunshots and knife attacks. Gunfire erupted in Brooklyn, leaving multiple people injured and crowds running for cover.

Multiple incidents of volence in New York on Labour Day
2 / 6
(Photograph: From the West Indian Day parade (AFP))

Multiple incidents of volence in New York on Labour Day

According to reports, at least six people were shot at and seven others slashed with knives in New York City as a West Indian Day parade became violent in Brooklyn. Police said a woman was grazed in the back while a man was shot in the leg. A man was slashed near Eastern Parkway and Nostrand Avenue in the evening, suffering multiple injuries but declining medical treatment. Two men were shot in the shoulder near Classon Avenue. Another man was struck in the neck and leg amid the celebrations.

Labour Day in US turns into anti-Trump protest day
3 / 6
(Photograph: From an anti-Trump protest during US Labour Day (AFP))

Labour Day in US turns into anti-Trump protest day

The US Labour Day also turned into a day of protests against policies of President Donald Trump. Several cities witnessed demonstrations, demanding better pay, protections for immigrants and stronger labour rights.


Labour Day protests in US focuses attention on billionaires
4 / 6
(Photograph: AFP)

Labour Day protests in US focuses attention on billionaires

In cities like Atlanta, protesters attacked the ‘billionaire-driven attack on democracy’ led by Trump

Protests held outside Trump Towers in Chicago, New York
5 / 6
(Photograph: From an anti-Trump protest during US Labour Day (AFP))

Protests held outside Trump Towers in Chicago, New York

Many protesters gathered outside Trump Tower buildings in New York and Chicago, chanting “Trump must go now” and “Lock him up,”

Labour Day protestsers ask for stopping immigration crackdown
6 / 6
(Photograph: AFP)

Labour Day protestsers ask for stopping immigration crackdown

Trump's immigration policies became another key issue for the protesters. In Washington, they held signs reading “Stop the ICE invasion”, referring to the US Immigration and Customs Enforcement agency.

