/Labour Day turns violent in the US: Six shot at, 7 injured in knife attacks in New York; several protests held against Trump

According to reports, at least six people were shot at and seven others slashed with knives in New York City as a West Indian Day parade became violent in Brooklyn. Police said a woman was grazed in the back while a man was shot in the leg. A man was slashed near Eastern Parkway and Nostrand Avenue in the evening, suffering multiple injuries but declining medical treatment. Two men were shot in the shoulder near Classon Avenue. Another man was struck in the neck and leg amid the celebrations.

