/Labour Day 2026: Is it a holiday? Are schools, banks and shops open? FULL list

Labour Day, celebrated on May 1, honors the contributions of workers and the labor movement worldwide. It highlights the importance of fair wages, safe working conditions, and workers’ rights, while recognizing the role of labor in building economies and societies.
International Workers' Day, often called Labour Day, is celebrated each year on May 1 to recognise the efforts and contributions of workers across industries. In India, its observance depends largely on state-specific rules rather than being a uniform national holiday.
Labour Day is not a compulsory public holiday across all of India. Instead, it is declared at the state level. Regions such as Maharashtra, Tamil Nadu, Karnataka, West Bengal, Kerala, Goa, Andhra Pradesh, Telangana, and Assam typically treat it as an official holiday. In other states, daily activities may continue as usual.
Bank branches remain closed in states where Labour Day is listed under the Reserve Bank of India holiday schedule. However, digital services such as online banking, UPI, and ATMs continue to operate without interruption. Some reports say that bank branches will stay open in Gujarat, Odisha, Chandigarh, Sikkim, Rajasthan, Nagaland, and Meghalaya. Since these holidays can vary by state, it is recommended to check with your local bank branch
Most schools and colleges in Delhi will be closed on May 1 (Labour Day) 2026. This is primarily because Buddha Purnima falls on the same day and is a gazetted holiday in the national capital. In many states observing Labour Day, educational institutions remain shut. Some schools may organise events or awareness programmes before the holiday, though private institutions may follow their own schedules.
State government offices are usually closed in regions where Labour Day is recognised. Central government offices may operate based on local holiday notifications. But this year, most government offices across India will be closed on May 1 because it coincides with Buddha Purnima, which is a gazetted central government
Most shops, malls, and restaurants in India remain open though they may operate on reduced hours. However, May 1 is a designated dry day, meaning liquor stores and bars are closed.
Public transport services—including buses, trains, metros, taxis, and app-based cabs—continue to run. Minor schedule adjustments may occur in some areas due to local events.