'Laal Singh Chaddha' to 'Bell Bottom': Bollywood biggies to look out for in 2021

The year 2020 hasn't been easy on anyone and anything. Bollywood has seen its bleakest year ever, with releases postponed indefinitely and productions left high and dry. But, much like a hero surviving every obstacle in reel life, a number of big names are positively looking ahead and planning releases for 2021.
Promising to bring a ray of hope with normalcy restored, the coming year has a lot riding on its shoulders as big-ticket films get set to premiere in theatres. Box office stars like Akshay Kumar, Ajay Devgn, Salman Khan, and Aamir Khan, have mega-releases planned on prominent dates. Here's a look at all you need to know to mark your 2021 calendar and make it through 2020.