Kylian Mbappe to Lionel Messi: A look at highest-earning footballers in the world

Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) superstar Kylian Mbappe beat Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo to claim the spot on the Forbes list of the highest-earning footballers in the world at present. Mbappe, who signed a new deal at PSG earlier this year, is one of the best young talents in the world and has already achieved a lot in his stellar career so far.

The PSG striker is the first footballer in nine years to displace the legendary duo of Messi and Ronaldo from the top spot in the elite list of highest-earning footballers in the world. Messi and Ronaldo have dominated the charts for years together, a testament to their incredible legacy. Here is a look at the top eight highest-earning footballers in the world.