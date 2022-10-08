Kylian Mbappe to Lionel Messi: A look at highest-earning footballers in the world

Updated: Oct 08, 2022, 10:11 PM(IST)

Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) superstar Kylian Mbappe beat Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo to claim the spot on the Forbes list of the highest-earning footballers in the world at present. Mbappe, who signed a new deal at PSG earlier this year, is one of the best young talents in the world and has already achieved a lot in his stellar career so far. 

The PSG striker is the first footballer in nine years to displace the legendary duo of Messi and Ronaldo from the top spot in the elite list of highest-earning footballers in the world. Messi and Ronaldo have dominated the charts for years together, a testament to their incredible legacy. Here is a look at the top eight highest-earning footballers in the world.

 

1) Kylian Mbappe ($128 million)

PSG striker Kylian Mbappe is the highest-earning footballer in the world at present with an estmated income of $128 million this season. He had recently signed a new ucrative three-year deal at PSG which made him the best-paid player in the world.

(Photograph:AFP)

2) Lionel Messi ($120 million)

Lionel Messi, wo left FC Barcelona as a free agent to joing PSG last year, remains one of the highest-earning footballers in the world. One of the greatest of all time, Messi is expected to earn around $120 milion this season. He has already had a brilliant start to the season with PSG and will be hopeful of inspiring his club to numerous trophies.

(Photograph:AFP)

3) Cristiano Ronaldo ($100 million)

Manchester United superstar Cristiano Ronaldo might not have had the best of starts to the ongoing season but his earning remain unaffected by his on-field performances. Ronaldo is expected to earn $100 million this season making him the third highest-earning footballer in the world.

(Photograph:AFP)

4) Neymar ($87 million)

Brazil forward Neymar remains the most expensive transfer in the history of football having joined PSG from Barcelona in 2017 in a deal worth around 225 million euros. His lucrative contract at PSG makes him one of the best-paid players in the world. He will be earning around $87 million this season.

(Photograph:AFP)

5) Mohamed Salah ($53 million)

Egyptian forward Mohamed Salah has been instrumental in Liverpool's success ever since joining the club. He signed a new contract at the club this summer which further boosted his earnings. He is set to earn a whopping $53 million this season to stand on the fifth spot in the list.
 

(Photograph:AFP)

6) Erling Haaland ($39 million)

The Norweigan striker has set the Premier League on fire ever since joining Manchester City from Borussia Dortmund earlier this summer. Haaland has already scored 20 goals across competitions this season and has been unstoppable for City. He is expected to earn $39 million this season.

(Photograph:AFP)

8) Eden Hazard ($31 million)

Eden Hazard has not quite managed to live up to the expectations at Real Madrid since signing for the club from Premier League club Chelsea for a huge fee in 2019. However, he remains one of the best-paid players at Real Madrid and is set to pocket around $31 million this season.

(Photograph:AFP)

