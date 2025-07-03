/KYC for ITR 2025: New rules, guidelines, and what every taxpayer must know

As the deadline for filing Income Tax Returns (ITR) for Assessment Year 2025–26 nears, the Income Tax Dept has made Know Your Customer (KYC) compliance more critical than ever. Here’s a breakdown of the new KYC rules and filing principles that you must follow.
From this year, the I-T Department has introduced enhanced KYC-linked verification before and during ITR filing. The goal is to:
You must ensure all your KYC details are updated across key platforms before filing.
Before you begin, ensure these five KYC points are updated:
|KYC Detail
|Where to Verify/Update
|PAN–Aadhaar Link
|Income Tax Portal
|Mobile number & Email ID
|Profile section on Income Tax Portal
|Bank account (for refund)
|Add & pre-validate on I-T portal
|Demat account (if any capital gains)
|Must be KYC-compliant per SEBI
|Passport or OCI details (for NRIs)
|Update under profile if applicable
Here’s what’s changed or reinforced this year:
From AY 2025–26, several ITR forms (especially ITR-2 and ITR-3) include specific fields to confirm your Aadhaar and PAN linkage and whether your bank account is KYC-compliant.
You must:
If you’re a Non-Resident Indian or hold an Overseas Citizen of India (OCI) card:
NRIs must also choose the correct residential status in the profile and form.
Failure to complete your KYC on the portal may lead to:
- PAN and Aadhaar are linked
- Mobile and Email are updated on the I-T portal
- Bank account is pre-validated and set as default for refund
- Your name and DOB match across PAN, Aadhaar, and bank
- For NRIs: Passport details updated, foreign address added
KYC is no longer just a formality, it’s now a precondition to a successful and valid ITR filing. Whether you’re a salaried employee, freelancer, investor, or NRI, your ITR may be held up or even rejected if your PAN, Aadhaar, bank, and contact details aren’t accurately mapped and verified.
Login to https://incometax.gov.in, click on “My Profile,” and ensure everything matches. It takes 5 minutes — and saves weeks of refund or filing complications.