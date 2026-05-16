/Kuwait vs. Iran: The border incident nobody is talking about

The Bubiyan incident is a warning signal to every Gulf state that the Iran war is not simply a US-Israel-Iran affair — it has the potential to draw smaller regional actors into direct confrontation. Saudi Arabia, the UAE, Bahrain, and Qatar are all watching Kuwait's response closely. If Iran faces no meaningful consequence for the Bubiyan incursion, the message to the IRGC will be that similar operations against other Gulf states carry acceptable risk. The GCC's collective security architecture — never tested at this level — is now facing its most serious stress test in decades.