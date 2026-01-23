/Kushner's $25bn Gaza 'master plan': Skyscrapers, yachts and 100,000 buildings | Pictures

Gaza Board of Peace: Jared Kushner, Donald Trump's son-in-law, presented a presentation featuring skyscrapers and luxurious properties in Gaza. He announced that the construction will be done in phases, and work has started to clear the rubble.
Jared Kushner has unveiled a "master plan" for rebuilding war-torn Gaza, which includes "coastal tourism" corridors with high rises. There are waterfront developments and other luxurious buildings, and the real estate developer said work has already started on rebuilding the region. Kushner is US President Donald Trump's son-in-law and is married to Ivanka Trump. He revealed the plans at the president's Board of Peace signing in Davos, Switzerland.
He announced that the plans for Gaza have been made on the same lines as other newly redeveloped Middle Eastern cities. Kushner presented the plans in a PowerPoint presentation at the World Economic Forum. He and Special Envoy Steve Witkoff are part of the Gaza peace negotiations. According to the Board of Peace estimates, more than $25 billion will be needed to develop modern utilities and public services in the war-torn region.
Kushner told world leaders and businessmen in Davos that the rebuilding plans for Gaza include 100,000 permanent housing units and 500,000 jobs in construction, agriculture, manufacturing, services and the digital economy industries. Rafah would be the starting point, and then they would move to other areas. Kushner informed that demolition has already started and the rubble is being removed.
Kushner showed off generated images of the skyscrapers and other luxurious establishments along the Gaza coastline. The photos even had yachts in them. Kushner said they are confident that "this can be done in two, three years." The work will be done in phases, and there will be employment opportunities for everyone.
Talking about how the plans were reached, Kushner said they initially contemplated building a "free zone, and then we have a Hamas zone." He added, "And then we said, You know what? Let's just plan for catastrophic success." Kushner informed that "Hamas signed a deal to demilitarise" and they are going to enforce it.
Kushner said that Hamas's "heavy weapons" will be decommissioned immediately, and reconstruction will only begin in sectors with full disarmament. Hamas will be "rewarded with amnesty and reintegration, or safe passage". There are going to be four phases: Rafah, or "city 1"; Khan Younis or "city 2"; Center Camps or "city 3"; and Gaza City or "city 4."
Trump praised the plans and said that he was a "real estate person at heart." The president pointed out the importance of location in real estate. "Look at this location on the sea. Look at this beautiful piece of property, what it could be for so many people." Calling the plans for the war-torn region "great," Trump said, "People that are living so poorly are going to be living so well."