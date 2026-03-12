/Kritika Kamra and Gaurav Kapur ditch grandeur for a dreamy at-home wedding: See inside photos

Actor Kritika Kamra and TV host Gaurav Kapur ditched the big fat wedding for an intimate affair as they tied the knot on March 11. The wedding took place at their home in Mumbai with close friends and family in attendance. Here's an inside look at the dreamy, intimate affair.
Actress Kritika Kamra and TV host and commentator Gaurav Kapur tied the knot on March 11 in Mumbai. The couple ditched a grand wedding for an intimate celebration in the presence of close friends and family.
Gaurav and Kritika chose their Bandra home in Mumbai for their wedding celebrations. The couple opted for a simple signing in ceremont and exchanged vows on their terrace as their loved ones cheered on.
While Kritika wore a bright red saree for her big day, her friends, including actresses Soha Ali Khan, Shahana Goswami, Anya Singh, Shreya Dhanwanthary, Pooja Gor and others, wore sarees in hues of cream and gold.
A viral video from the ceremony shows the groomsmen like cricketers Ashish Nehra, Yuvraj Singh, Virendra Sehwag and actors Angad Bedi, Farhan Akhtar, dancing and escorting the newlyweds out soon after their signing ceremony.
Kritika wore a bright red saree with a golden boder and golden motifs in the pallu. She accessorised her look with heavy diamond and emarald jewellery and kept her hair open. Her groom Gaurav, looked sharp in a golden-ivory bandhgala and white trousers, paired with brown leather shoes.
Shreya Dhanwathary shared inside glimpse of the wedding. The actress worked with Kritika Kamra in the critically acclaimed film ‘The Great Shamshuddin Family’ which released in 2025.
Shreya took to Instagram to share photos and captioned the post as, "Got dolled up for my babygirl’s wedding. @kkamra & @gauravkaps made me tear up. This kinda behaviour is NOT good for the brand. It’s gonna be hard for a night to top what I witnessed tonight. Plus if I start writing any more words about Kritika, Imma pull a Gaurav. #iykyk
Ain’t love grand?
May we all be so lucky.
May we all have our hearts and hands full."
The newlyweds plan to have a jazz-themed reception following an intimate wedding. The after-party will also be an intimate one with close friends and family in attendance.
The reception will take place on March 12, with a specially curated celebration described by organisers as a "jazz night-meets-speakeasy bar," intended to maintain an elegant yet relaxed mood.