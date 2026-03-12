/Kritika Kamra and Gaurav Kapur ditch grandeur for a dreamy at-home wedding: See inside photos

Shreya Dhanwathary shared inside glimpse of the wedding. The actress worked with Kritika Kamra in the critically acclaimed film ‘The Great Shamshuddin Family’ which released in 2025.



Shreya took to Instagram to share photos and captioned the post as, "Got dolled up for my babygirl’s wedding. @kkamra & @gauravkaps made me tear up. This kinda behaviour is NOT good for the brand. It’s gonna be hard for a night to top what I witnessed tonight. Plus if I start writing any more words about Kritika, Imma pull a Gaurav. #iykyk

Ain’t love grand?

May we all be so lucky.

May we all have our hearts and hands full."