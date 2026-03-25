/Kriti Sanon to Ananya Panday: Bollywood celebrities and their summer-friendly floral outfits

This summer, make your wardrobe even more stylish with these celebrity-inspired looks that are must-haves. Scroll and check the list and take inspiration for your sunny day outfits.
Summer is here, and so is your chance to revamp your wardrobe with breezy, floral and summer-friendly dresses. Beat the heat with comfortable fabrics, all while maintaining your style game! Scroll to check the list of actresses donning pretty cute outfits that are not just a Pinterest-y moodboard, but also must-haves!
If cute co-ords ought to be your favourites this summer, look no further than Ananya Panday! The Call Me Bae star keeps it chill and relaxed in a printed black co-ord with floral patterns on the pants. The funky shades add a splash of drama to her overall ensemble, showing just how to do it right!
Tamannaah Bhatia shows how to keep up with the glamour quotient by donning a floral, red gown with a halter neck. The actress simply styles her hair in loose waves, elevates her look with a statement bag and opts for minimal accessories.
Banita Sandhu looks vacation-ready in a green midi dress featuring white florals, puffed sleeves and a modest neckline. The actress keeps it chic and subtle with a beige hat and mini handbag.
Kriti Sanon shows how to look as fresh as a daisy in a bright yellow ankle-length dress featuring vibrant blue florals and strappy sleeves. The actress keeps it summer-friendly by pairing her look with stylish shades and opting for minimal accessories
Pragya Kapoor shows how to keep it casual and comfy in a breezy white piece decked up with soft, yellow and pink floral patterns. The producer layers her outfit with a sassy denim jacket, and simply dishes out cues on how to bring your A-game in fashion!