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Kriti Sanon to Ananya Panday: Bollywood celebrities and their summer-friendly floral outfits

Pragati Awasthi
Edited By Pragati Awasthi
Published: Mar 25, 2026, 14:39 IST | Updated: Mar 25, 2026, 14:39 IST

This summer, make your wardrobe even more stylish with these celebrity-inspired looks that are must-haves. Scroll and check the list and take inspiration for your sunny day outfits.

Fashion-coded summer
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(Photograph: IG)

Fashion-coded summer

Summer is here, and so is your chance to revamp your wardrobe with breezy, floral and summer-friendly dresses. Beat the heat with comfortable fabrics, all while maintaining your style game! Scroll to check the list of actresses donning pretty cute outfits that are not just a Pinterest-y moodboard, but also must-haves!

Ananya Panday
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(Photograph: IG/Ananya Panday)

Ananya Panday

If cute co-ords ought to be your favourites this summer, look no further than Ananya Panday! The Call Me Bae star keeps it chill and relaxed in a printed black co-ord with floral patterns on the pants. The funky shades add a splash of drama to her overall ensemble, showing just how to do it right!

Tamannaah Bhatia
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(Photograph: IG/Tamannaah Bhatia)

Tamannaah Bhatia

Tamannaah Bhatia shows how to keep up with the glamour quotient by donning a floral, red gown with a halter neck. The actress simply styles her hair in loose waves, elevates her look with a statement bag and opts for minimal accessories.

Banita Sandhu
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(Photograph: IG/Banita Sandhu)

Banita Sandhu

Banita Sandhu looks vacation-ready in a green midi dress featuring white florals, puffed sleeves and a modest neckline. The actress keeps it chic and subtle with a beige hat and mini handbag.

Kriti Sanon
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(Photograph: IG/ Kriti Sanon)

Kriti Sanon

Kriti Sanon shows how to look as fresh as a daisy in a bright yellow ankle-length dress featuring vibrant blue florals and strappy sleeves. The actress keeps it summer-friendly by pairing her look with stylish shades and opting for minimal accessories

Pragya Kapoor
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(Photograph: IG/ Pragya Kapoor)

Pragya Kapoor

Pragya Kapoor shows how to keep it casual and comfy in a breezy white piece decked up with soft, yellow and pink floral patterns. The producer layers her outfit with a sassy denim jacket, and simply dishes out cues on how to bring your A-game in fashion!

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