Krishna Janmashtami 2025: Must-Watch Animated Krishna Movies on OTT Platforms With Family

Celebrate this Krishna Janmashtami with lovable, devotional animated movies that entertain while teaching timeless values. So here are 6 must-watch movies for the whole family and where to watch them.
As devotees the world over celebrate Krishna Janmashtami, we have compiled a list of animated films dedicated to Lord Krishna. These animated gems are perfect to watch for the whole family, rich with charm, and colourful visuals.
A beautiful portrayal of Krishna's miraculous birth and how he escaped King Kansa’s wrath. Filled with engaging storytelling and vibrant animation, it's an ideal introduction to his journey. You can watch the movie on Amazon Prime Video.
This adorable film captures the mischievous side of young Krishna, the little butter thief (Makhan Chor). Filled with beautiful animation, catchy music, and lovable antics, makes it perfect for both kids and adults. You can watch the movie on Zee5.
An exciting and empowering tale of good triumphing over evil, showing young Krishna’s bravery in defeating his tyrant uncle, Kansa. You can watch the movie on Amazon Prime Video and JioHotstar.
Filled with action and heart, this film follows Krishna and his brother Balram as they join forces to rescue a princess. A spirited adventure that explores themes of courage, teamwork, and loyalty. You can watch the movie on Zee5.
Dive into Krishna’s playful childhood in Vrindavan. From pranks and friendships to battling with demons, this film is a fun must-watch. You can watch the movie on Amazon Prime Video.
A beautifully animated epic that chronicles Krishna’s early life and his confrontation with Kansa. Featuring voice talents like Om Puri and Juhi Chawla, the film’s excellent visuals and engaging storytelling bring the legend to life. You can watch the movie on JioHotstar.