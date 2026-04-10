KKR vs LSG: Mukul Choudhary’s six-hitting masterclass seals last-ball thriller. Here's all the numbers and records for you

LSG edge past KKR in a last-ball thriller as Mukul Choudhary smashes records with a stunning late-order blitz in a historic IPL chase
Lucknow Super Giants tightened their grip over Kolkata Knight Riders with their fifth win in seven head-to-head encounters. Even at Eden Gardens, traditionally a tough venue, LSG have now secured three wins in four matches, underlining their growing dominance and tactical superiority over KKR in recent IPL seasons
This nail-biting finish marked LSG’s second successful last-ball chase in IPL history. The previous came in 2023, when they chased down 213 against RCB in Bengaluru, securing a thrilling one-wicket win. Once again, LSG held their nerve under pressure to script a dramatic finish.
Mukul Choudhary rewrote the record books with a sensational knock, smashing seven sixes while batting at no.7 or lower, the most ever by an LSG batter in that position. His fearless approach turned the tide in a high-pressure chase and showcased his ability to deliver when it mattered most.
With his seven towering sixes, Mukul Choudhary joined an elite list, equalling Dwayne Bravo’s record for the most sixes by a no.7 or lower batter in a successful IPL chase. Bravo achieved the feat for CSK against MI in the 2018 season opener, making Mukul’s innings even more special.
The unbeaten 54-run partnership between Mukul Choudhary and Avesh Khan became the highest for the eighth wicket or lower in a successful IPL run chase. Their composure and calculated aggression under immense pressure turned what seemed impossible into a memorable victory for LSG.