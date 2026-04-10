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KKR vs LSG: Mukul Choudhary’s six-hitting masterclass seals last-ball thriller. Here's all the numbers and records for you

Jatin Verma
Edited By Jatin Verma
Published: Apr 10, 2026, 02:17 IST | Updated: Apr 10, 2026, 02:17 IST

LSG edge past KKR in a last-ball thriller as Mukul Choudhary smashes records with a stunning late-order blitz in a historic IPL chase

LSG continue KKR dominance
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(Photograph: IPL)

LSG continue KKR dominance

Lucknow Super Giants tightened their grip over Kolkata Knight Riders with their fifth win in seven head-to-head encounters. Even at Eden Gardens, traditionally a tough venue, LSG have now secured three wins in four matches, underlining their growing dominance and tactical superiority over KKR in recent IPL seasons

Another last-ball miracle for LSG
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(Photograph: IPL)

Another last-ball miracle for LSG

This nail-biting finish marked LSG’s second successful last-ball chase in IPL history. The previous came in 2023, when they chased down 213 against RCB in Bengaluru, securing a thrilling one-wicket win. Once again, LSG held their nerve under pressure to script a dramatic finish.

Mukul’s historic six-hitting blitz
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(Photograph: IPL)

Mukul’s historic six-hitting blitz

Mukul Choudhary rewrote the record books with a sensational knock, smashing seven sixes while batting at no.7 or lower, the most ever by an LSG batter in that position. His fearless approach turned the tide in a high-pressure chase and showcased his ability to deliver when it mattered most.

Elite company: Mukul equals Bravo record
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(Photograph: IPL)

Elite company: Mukul equals Bravo record

With his seven towering sixes, Mukul Choudhary joined an elite list, equalling Dwayne Bravo’s record for the most sixes by a no.7 or lower batter in a successful IPL chase. Bravo achieved the feat for CSK against MI in the 2018 season opener, making Mukul’s innings even more special.

Record-breaking lower-order stand
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(Photograph: IPL)

Record-breaking lower-order stand

The unbeaten 54-run partnership between Mukul Choudhary and Avesh Khan became the highest for the eighth wicket or lower in a successful IPL run chase. Their composure and calculated aggression under immense pressure turned what seemed impossible into a memorable victory for LSG.

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