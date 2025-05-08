KKR might release these 5 players after IPL 2025: No. 3 will shock you

1. Ajinkya Rahane
Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) skipper Ajinkya Rahane has scored 375 runs in 12 matches at an average of 37, including three fifties. While he showed intent, his lack of explosive hitting made it difficult for him in the fast-paced T20 format. KKR could consider letting him go ahead of the next season.
2. Manish Pandey
Manish Pandey featured in only 2 matches this season, managing just 55 runs. With limited opportunities and competition in the middle order, he couldn’t make it to the playing 11. He might find himself out of KKR’s plans for 2025.
3. Quinton de Kock
KKR wicketkeeper batter, Quinton de Kock has played seven matches and scored 134 runs, including a highest score of 97. However, his inconsistent form led to him being dropped midway through the season. He might be released as KKR are looking after Gurbaz as their main wicketkeeper batter.
4. Vaibhav Arora
KKR pacer Vaibhav Arora picked up 16 wickets in 11 matches this season but at an expensive economy rate of 10.16. Despite his wicket-taking ability, his inconsistency in controlling the flow of runs might force the franchise to move on from him for the next season.
5. Ramandeep Singh
Ramandeep Singh has been below par, scoring just 34 runs in 10 matches with a highest score of 22. Without a single fifty and an average of 8.5, he struggled to contribute with the bat in crucial moments. KKR might think of letting him go after IPL 2025.