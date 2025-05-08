KKR might release these 5 players after IPL 2025: No. 3 will shock you

1. Ajinkya Rahane Source: AFP

1 /5

1. Ajinkya Rahane

Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) skipper Ajinkya Rahane has scored 375 runs in 12 matches at an average of 37, including three fifties. While he showed intent, his lack of explosive hitting made it difficult for him in the fast-paced T20 format. KKR could consider letting him go ahead of the next season.