Usher's moves, Taylor Swift and kisses! Highlights from Super Bowl 2024 performance

| Updated: Feb 12, 2024, 02:12 PM IST

The 2024 Super Bowl is concluded, and the Kansas City Chiefs emerged as the winners! To witness the NFL championship game, thousands of people and some of our favourite stars showed up at the Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas, USA. This year's major highlight was, of course, Taylor Swift and her beau Travis Kelce, and the duo made the night even more memorable with the passionate kiss that the couple shared after the Chiefs win. This year, Usher gave an electrifying performance with some of his hits and special guests like Alicia Keys, will.i.am, Ludacris, and Lil Jon added more, who joined the R&B legend on the stage and even made his performance more enjoyable and entertaining. As the night concludes, here we curate the major highlights from the night.

Taylor at the stands

Pop superstar Taylor Swift landed right on time after wrapping her four-day concert in Tokyo, Japan. Dressed in all black outfit, Swift attended the Super Bowl on Sunday to watch boyfriend Travis Kelce and his Kansas City Chiefs win against the San Francisco 49ers.

(Photograph: Twitter )

Reba McEntire's national anthem

US singer Reba McEntire wowed the audience as she sang the National Anthem ahead of Super Bowl LVIII between the Kansas City Chiefs and the San Francisco 49ers at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas, Nevada.

(Photograph: Twitter )

Malone's soulful performance

With his guitar in hand, Post Malone performed ''America the Beautiful” ahead of Super Bowl LVIII on Sunday for millions of people who watched the big game. Wearing a brown blazer with a white shirt and jeans, Malone delivered a soulful performance in the field.

(Photograph: Twitter )

Usher dazzles at Super Bowl

Usher delivered a high-energy performance at the Super Bowl halftime show on Sunday. Making sure that his performance should go down in Super Bowl history, the singer made the entire crowd groove and several A-listers from different walks of life that were enjoying his performance from the stand. Taylor Swift, Blake Lively, Justin Bieber, Lady Gaga, and JAY-Z were among other stars who watched Usher's mid-game performance.

(Photograph: Twitter )

Usher's Dance Moves

The R&B icon is known for his killer dance moves and how he blends his moves with the hip-hop beats. And, at his super bowl performance, the singer left the untire audience in awe as he performed his hits like "Caught Up", "Confessions", "Yeah!" and "OMG."

(Photograph: Twitter )

Alicia and Usher

Alicia Keys joined Usher on the stage. Wearing a shimmery red corseted dress, Keys started her performance with a soulful performance on "If I Ain’t Got You" as she played Piano. The duo together gave a dazzling performance on "My Boo,"

(Photograph: Twitter )

Usher and H.E.R

Wearing a all-black futuristic outfit, H.E.R. joined Usher carrying a electric guitar as they went on to jam in their superhits tracks.

(Photograph: Twitter )

Taylor and Travis' on-field kiss

Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce's love is all in the air! The legendary singer celebrated her beau's Kelce's win at Super Bowl LVIII victory over the San Francisco 49ers with a deep kiss. And looking at them, the whole world was in awe.

(Photograph: Twitter )