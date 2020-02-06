Kirk Douglas no more at 103: Meet the star of Hollywood's Golden Age

The Douglas family

Kirk Douglas had married twice -- first with, Diana Dill, who he married on November 2, 1943. They had two sons, actor Michael Douglas and producer Joel Douglas, before divorcing in 1951. Afterwards, in Paris, he met producer Anne Buydens and they had two sons, Peter, a producer, and Eric.

Kirk was close to Michael and Joel. Michael's wife Catherine Zeta-Jones was very fond of father-in-law and wrote a heartfelt tribute for him when he died.



(Photograph:Twitter)