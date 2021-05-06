Kings of Lagos: Children learn chess to seek escape from Nigeria's slums

To live here is hard

"To live here is hard," said Michael Omoyele, who at 14 has already dealt with food scarcity and worked to feed himself. Inspired by "Queen of Katwe", the 2016 film about a girl who escapes poverty in a Kenyan slum through chess, Omoyele hopes chess will help him, too.

"On the chess board you work hard in order to win, and from winning chess games I believe I can do better in becoming a champion and being wealthy also."

(Photograph:Reuters)