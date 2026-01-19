King Charles' planned 2026 visit to the US for its 250th anniversary faces growing calls for cancellation. As President Trump imposes tariffs on the UK over his bid to buy Greenland, senior MPs argue the trip should be scrapped to avoid rewarding "coercion" with royal pageantry.
King Charles and Queen Camilla are expected to visit the US this April to mark the nation's 250th independence anniversary. However, the diplomatic trip is now shrouded in controversy due to escalating trade tensions between Washington and its European allies.
Trump has imposed initial tariffs of 10 per cent on the UK, France, Germany, and Denmark. Officials warn these measures could rise to a major 25 per cent by June if the nations do not withdraw their support for Greenland’s current status.
The trade measures are directly linked to Trump’s renewed campaign to 'buy' Greenland. Washington’s targeting of NATO allies to force the land deal has unsettled Westminster, leading critics to argue that the policy blurs the lines between trade and coercion.
Senior Conservative MP Simon Hoare has publicly urged that the state visit be cancelled immediately. Writing on X, he stated the "civilised world can deal with Trump no longer," describing the President's tactics as those of a "gangster pirate."
Lib Dem leader Ed Davey insisted the Prime Minister must warn Trump against "bullying Greenland". He argued that proceeding with the visit would simply reward "outrageous tariffs" with the royal pageantry the President craves.
The tension contrasts with Trump's warm words during his September 2025 UK visit. He praised Charles as a "great King" and described Princess Kate as "radiant" at a Windsor banquet, complicating the diplomatic decision for the Palace.
Prince William and Princess Kate are also expected in the US this June for the FIFA World Cup and may stay for the 4th of July. This means senior royals risk setting foot on American soil right as the tariff dispute potentially hits its peak.