King Charles' coronation: All the memorable photos from the historic day

| Updated: May 06, 2023, 08:02 PM IST

God save the King! After two hour-long ceremonies, King Charles and his wife Camila were crowned as the new King and Queen of Britain. Following the passing of his beloved mother, Queen Elizabeth II, last year, Charles ascended to the throne. He was the 40th monarch to be crowned at Westminster Abbey. He was enthroned with the iconic St. Edward's Crown, which was created in 1661 for King Charles II. King Charles, the eldest son of Prince William, who is also the first heir to the throne, was present at the event with his wife Kate Middleton and three kids, George, Charlotte, and Louise. Prince Harry also took part in the ceremony but sat three seats behind William and Kate. The ceremony began early in the mourning, and dignitaries from across the globe, like singer Katy Perry, USA first lady Jill Biden, and others, gathered to pay their respects and witness the moment. Here we have curated some of the best pictures of King Charles coronation.

King of Britain

All Hail the new King! King Charles III has been officially crowned as the new King of the United Kingdom at Westminster Abbey in a ceremony. The event was filled with royal traditions and customs that date back 1000 years. King took the oath of service before the Archbishop of Canterbury.

King and the Queen

King Charles III along with his second wife Camilla were crowned at the Westminster Abbey in the historic coronation. Their Majesties travelled from Buckingham Palace to Westminster Abbey in the Diamond Jubilee State Coach. During the Christian ceremony that dates back to 1000 years.

Prince George, 9 was one of the King's four pages for his coronation

Prince George, 9 created history as he took part in his grandfather Charles' coronation. George, who is the second in the line of British thrown, was one of the four Pages of Honor. This is the first time when any future monarch has played a official role in the coronation ceremony.

Prince William pledge his royality to the new king

Prince William pays homage to his father and the new king. After Charles was crowned as the new king, Prince William, the first heir to the throne, stepped up to pledge his loyalty to his father as he kissed his cheek. "I, William, Prince of Wales, pledge my loyalty to you, and faith and truth I will bear unto you, as your liege man of life and limb. So help me God," William said during the royal ceremony.

Kate, Princess of Wales

Kate Middleton looked breathtaking at the coronation ceremony of her father-in-law King Charles. For the historic event, she wore a dress by Alexander McQueen, who also made her wedding gown.

Prince Louis!

Louise became the Internet's favourite royal in Elizabeth's silver Jubilee celebration for her hilarious reaction. And, now the little prince is again all over the internet for his cute reaction at his grandpa's coronation. The youngest child of Kate and William, Louise, who sat beside his sister at the ceremony was spotted yawning during the ceremony.

Prince Wiliam and his family!

Prince Wiliam, the first heir to the throne, arrived at the Westminster Abbey with his family! Clad in formal uniform, William and Kate showed up at the historic event with their three children, Prince George, Princess Charlotte, and Prince Louis.

King takes the Oath

