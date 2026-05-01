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King Charles attends ‘America 250’ party: Inside the historic 4-day US tour

Prajvi Mathur
By Wion Web Desk
Published: May 01, 2026, 21:30 IST | Updated: May 01, 2026, 21:30 IST

King Charles III and Queen Camilla attended a small town “block party” on the last day of their US tour. The four day trip encompassed diplomatic and cultural events across Washington, New York and Virginia. 

Royal couple concludes US tour
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(Photograph: AFP)

Royal couple concludes US tour

King Charles III and Queen Camilla concluded their US tour in Virginia. The couple attended a “block party” in the small town of Front Royal, marking America’s 250th year of independence, featuring a potluck table, an American folk-dance performance and a lamb named after Charles.

Significant state visit for King Charles
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(Photograph: AFP)

Significant state visit for King Charles

King Charles made his first state visit to the United States as monarch with a four-day itinerary. The trip commemorated the upcoming 250th anniversary of American independence and aimed to strengthen diplomatic ties strained over disagreements on the Iran war.

Private tea with President Trump
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(Photograph: AFP)

Private tea with President Trump

The royal couple landed in Washington, DC on 27 April where they were formally hosted by President Donald Trump and First Lady Melania Trump for a private afternoon tea followed by a tour of the White House. They also attended a massive garden party at the British Ambassador’s residence, mingling with over 600 guests from both the US and the UK.

Historic joint address to Congress
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(Photograph: AFP)

Historic joint address to Congress

On the second day, King Charles delivered a historic address to a joint session of Congress in which he emphasized the strong UK-US alliance and touched on matters of global stability and climate change. Charles is only the second British Monarch to deliver such an address, the first being his mother, the late Queen Elizabeth II.

State dinner at the White House
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(Photograph: AFP)

State dinner at the White House

Trump hosted a formal state dinner at the White House with the royal couple as the guests of honour. The lavish banquet was attended by politicians, cabinet members and business leaders where the King presented Trump with a historic brass bell from the WW2 submarine, HMS Trump which features the ship’s name in capital letters.

9/11 tribute
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(Photograph: AFP)

9/11 tribute

The tour then moved to New York, beginning with a visit to the 9/11 Memorial where they paid tribute with a bouquet of white flowers alongside a handwritten note. The British Monarch later visited a community organization in Harlem where he joined children in gardening and feeding chickens. Queen Camilla, meanwhile, paid a visit to the New York Public Library.

King’s Trust Gala with celebrities
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(Photograph: AFP)

King’s Trust Gala with celebrities

The two united later in the day to attend the King’s Trust Global Gala, marking the 50th anniversary of The King’s Trust. The event was attended by many celebrities including Lionel Richie, Martha Stewart and fashion stalwarts like Anna Wintour and Donatella Versace.

King and Queen visit Virginia
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(Photograph: AFP)

King and Queen visit Virginia

The tour wrapped up in Virginia with a solemn wreath-laying ceremony before a lively “America 250” block party. Charles visited Shenandoah National Park where he discussed environmental conservation while Camilla visited a local farm to highlight America’s horse-racing industry and its connections to the UK.

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