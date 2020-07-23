Kim Kardashian and Kanye West: Moments of their life

The beginning

Kim Kardashian and Kanye West met in 2003 when Kim was still married to music producer Damon Thomas, however, the couple started dating in 2012, after Kardashian broke her marriage with former NBA player Kris Humphries. "After my breakup, I was feeling really low and down and he said, 'Just come to Paris and see my fashion show," she said.



"He jokes that he put on this whole fashion show just to get a date with me. So I went there and I stayed with him, and that's where we started dating. I swear from the moment I landed, I fell madly in love with him and I thought, 'Oh my god, why didn't I do this sooner?’ Like, this is what real life is like love and fun and real support." Kim said in 'Keeping up with the Kardashians' anniversary special show.

(Photograph:Twitter)