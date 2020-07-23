Kim Kardashian and Kanye West: Moments of their life
Kim Kardashian and Kanye West have stood by each other through many controversies. The recent controversy created by Kanye's tweets has once again brought the couple and their long relationship under spotlight.
The beginning
Kim Kardashian and Kanye West met in 2003 when Kim was still married to music producer Damon Thomas, however, the couple started dating in 2012, after Kardashian broke her marriage with former NBA player Kris Humphries. "After my breakup, I was feeling really low and down and he said, 'Just come to Paris and see my fashion show," she said.
"He jokes that he put on this whole fashion show just to get a date with me. So I went there and I stayed with him, and that's where we started dating. I swear from the moment I landed, I fell madly in love with him and I thought, 'Oh my god, why didn't I do this sooner?’ Like, this is what real life is like love and fun and real support." Kim said in 'Keeping up with the Kardashians' anniversary special show.
(Photograph:Twitter)
First baby
Few month after dating, Kim Kardashian was expecting her first baby with Kanye West. The rapper revealed the good news during a concert in Atlantic City, by referring to Kim as his "baby mama."
(Photograph:Twitter)
North
In June 2013, Kim gave birth to her first daughter North. In her new video for her shapewear line Skims, Beauty mogul discussed her experience of giving birth,''When I was pregnant with my daughter North, I had a condition called preeclampsia or toxemia, which is basically when the mom’s organs start to shut down,” Kardashian said. “The only way to get rid of that is to deliver the baby.”
(Photograph:Twitter)
Fairy-tale proposal
Kanye West proposed the love of his life Kim Kardashian like a fairy-tale story. Kanye proposed in front of her family and close friends at San Francisco's AT&T Park. He rented out the entire stadium to propose to Kim on her 33rd birthday with a stunning 15-carat diamond ring.
(Photograph:Twitter)
Bound 2
Months after giving birth to their first child, Kanye West and Kim Kardashian appeared in the music video for his single, 'Bound 2', in which she appeared almost completely naked on a motorcycle.
(Photograph:Twitter)
Tied the knot
Kim Kardashiana and Kanye West got married on May 2014 at Forte di Belvedere, a 16th-century Italian fortress in Florence, Italy.
(Photograph:Twitter)
Stronger than ever
Since their marriage, Kim Kardashian and Kanye West have welcomed three other children. Holy, Chicago and Psalm, through the years the couple seem to be stronger than ever, as parents and the partners as well.