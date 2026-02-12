/Kim Jong Un’s daughter to be next North Korea ruler: What we know - and don't know - about her

South Korea’s spy agency suggests Kim Jong Un’s teenage daughter, widely believed to be Kim Ju Ae, may be positioned as North Korea’s successor, though key details about her identity remain unconfirmed.
North Korea is likely to get a new ruler as South Korea's spy agency has speculated that Kim Jong Un may name his teenage daughter as his successor soon.
Officials from the National Intelligence Service (NIS) have indicated that the teenage daughter of Kim Jong Un is close to being formally positioned as his successor. If this happens, the 13-year-old Kim Ju Ae will be the fourth-generation ruler from the Kim family in North Korea.
She made her first public appearance in November 2022 at a long-range missile test. Since then, she's always seen alongside her father in almost all the major weapon launches, military parades and summits.
Ju Ae is the only known child of Kim Jong Un and his wife, Ri Sol Ju. As per the National Intelligence Service, Kim Jong Un has an older son, but this son has never been acknowledged nor shown on North Korean media.
It is widely believed via some reports that the teen daughter of Kim Jong Un is named Kim Ju Ae, but North Korean state media have never officially confirmed her real name. The media reports have always been seen using terms like Kim’s “respected" or “most beloved" child.