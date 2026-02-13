LOGIN
Killings, protests, withdrawal: How Trump’s Minnesota ICE crackdown unfolded – PICS

Prajvi Mathur
Edited By Prajvi Mathur
Published: Feb 13, 2026, 16:52 IST | Updated: Feb 13, 2026, 16:57 IST

Minnesota ICE crackdown
1 / 7
(Photograph: AFP)

Minnesota ICE crackdown

US President Donald Trump’s border czar, Tom Homan, on Thursday (Feb 12) announced that the administration is ending its large-scale anti-migrant operation in Minnesota. This comes after weeks of outrage and protests following the killing of two by federal agents during the demonstrations.

Operation Metro Surge
2 / 7
(Photograph: AFP)

Operation Metro Surge

The Trump administration launched Operation Metro Surge on December 1 last year as part of its crackdown against illegal aliens in Minnesota, deploying thousands of federal agents. The move led to widespread protests against the US Immigration and Customs Enforcement.

Renee Good killing
3 / 7
(Photograph: AFP)

Renee Good killing

The outrage was fueled after the killing of Renee Good, a 37-year-old mother of three, who was shot dead in her car by an ICE agent in Minneapolis. While the Trump administration labelled her a threat and called the incident an act of self-defence, videos shared on social media raised doubts.

Minnesota sues Trump administration
4 / 7

Minnesota sues Trump administration

On January 12, Minnesota sued the Trump administration in an effort to block the surge of federal agents in the state, accusing the government of racially profiling its citizens and of targeting Minnesota over its Democratic leanings.

Minnesotans storm church
5 / 7
(Photograph: AFP)

Minnesotans storm church

On January 22, protesters stormed a church in Minnesota after rumours claimed that a pastor had ICE ties. Three people were arrested by the federal agents in the incident.

Alex Pretti killing
6 / 7
(Photograph: AFP)

Alex Pretti killing

The protest grew even more tense on January 24 after federal immigration officers fatally shot Alex Pretti, an intensive-care nurse who was trying to help other protesters. The viral videos on social media challenged the Trump administration’s defence of Pretti being a threat.

ICE withdraws from Minnesota
7 / 7
(Photograph: AFP)

ICE withdraws from Minnesota

Following mounting pressure, the Trump administration withdrew about 700 federal immigration agents from Minnesota on February 4. On Thursday (Feb 12), Trump’s border czar, Tom Homan, announced that the operation in the state will end soon.

