Trump’s Operation Metro Surge in Minnesota sparked protests after two fatal ICE shootings. The state sued over racial profiling claims. Following unrest, the administration began withdrawing agents.
US President Donald Trump’s border czar, Tom Homan, on Thursday (Feb 12) announced that the administration is ending its large-scale anti-migrant operation in Minnesota. This comes after weeks of outrage and protests following the killing of two by federal agents during the demonstrations.
The Trump administration launched Operation Metro Surge on December 1 last year as part of its crackdown against illegal aliens in Minnesota, deploying thousands of federal agents. The move led to widespread protests against the US Immigration and Customs Enforcement.
The outrage was fueled after the killing of Renee Good, a 37-year-old mother of three, who was shot dead in her car by an ICE agent in Minneapolis. While the Trump administration labelled her a threat and called the incident an act of self-defence, videos shared on social media raised doubts.
On January 12, Minnesota sued the Trump administration in an effort to block the surge of federal agents in the state, accusing the government of racially profiling its citizens and of targeting Minnesota over its Democratic leanings.
On January 22, protesters stormed a church in Minnesota after rumours claimed that a pastor had ICE ties. Three people were arrested by the federal agents in the incident.
The protest grew even more tense on January 24 after federal immigration officers fatally shot Alex Pretti, an intensive-care nurse who was trying to help other protesters. The viral videos on social media challenged the Trump administration’s defence of Pretti being a threat.
Following mounting pressure, the Trump administration withdrew about 700 federal immigration agents from Minnesota on February 4. On Thursday (Feb 12), Trump’s border czar, Tom Homan, announced that the operation in the state will end soon.