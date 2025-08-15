/Kill Me, Heal Me to Doctor John: 7 Best shows of South Korean actor Ji Sung

South Korean star Ji Sung entered the showbiz industry around 1999-early 2000s. Since then, there has been no looking back. He has built on delivering remarkable and memorable performances. Here are a few of the K-dramas he has featured in.
South Korean actor Ji Sung has showcased his versatility across any genre in shows such as Kill Me, Heal Me, The Devil Judge, and Connection. He has established himself as one of the bankable and renowned stars in the showbiz industry. Let's check out a few of the best roles he has played so far.
It tells the story of Cha Joo-hyuk, who magically acquires the ability to change the past. His decision to make a different choice on his first meeting with his future wife leads him to a series of bizarre events.
It tells the love story of Cha Do Hyun, the son of a Korean conglomerate, who secretly hires psychiatric resident Oh Ri Jin to treat his multiple personality disorder. Post-unravelling of secrets, whether they will still be able to be together, forms the main crux of the story.
The story of Secret Love revolves around four people who live with secrets, and the trials they face on their journey to find love and exact revenge.
It follows the story of a gifted anesthesiologist who cannot feel pain and stands up for his morals and ethics while he works with all kinds of patients and deals with many medical issues.
Set in a dystopian future, a ruthless judge turns the courtroom into a live television show and takes the vote of citizens to dish out some of the most brutal punishments.
The thriller show is about twin brothers who attempt to acquire the diamond arrow Adamas to find the real culprit who killed their father 22 years ago.
It is about Jang Jae Gyeong, a ten-year detective of Anhyeon's narcotics unit, who becomes forcibly addicted to drugs. Though he denies being a user and claims he's an officer who arrests those who do, his mind and body unknowingly deteriorate due to the drug.