/Kharg Island: Iran’s oil lifeline bombed as US strikes strategic hub

Despite its importance, Kharg Island is often described by analysts as Iran’s “Achilles heel.” The reason is simple: such a massive share of the country’s oil exports flows through one small location. If the island’s export terminals or storage facilities were destroyed or disabled, Iran’s ability to sell crude to international markets would be severely restricted. That vulnerability has been recognized for decades. During the Iran-Iraq War, the island was repeatedly targeted in attempts to cripple Iran’s oil revenues. Even today, the concentration of infrastructure on Kharg means it remains one of the most strategically sensitive sites in the region