/Khamenei not hiding in bunker, India stands with Iran at UN despite regime's brutal crackdown: What's latest in Iran protest

Amid massive protests in Iran, officials dismissed rumours of Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei hiding in a bunker. As unrest over economic collapse turns anti-regime, the US and Iran remain at odds, with military tensions rising and global powers urging restraint.
Amid massive protest in Iran against the regime, it has been revealed that reports of Iran's Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei hiding in bunker may not be true. Speaking to NDTV, the Consul General of Iran in Mumbai, Saeid Reza Mosayeb Motlagh, said, “Some people are spreading rumours. It is natural that His Eminence must have security personnel protecting him, as in any other country. However, one should not think that he is hidden in a bunker or a shelter.”
As India voted against United Nations Human Rights Council’s (UNHRC) resolution on human rights situation in the Islamic Republic, Iran’s ambassador to India Mohammad Fathali welcomed the decision. Iranian Ambassador to India Mohammad Fathali wrote in a post on X: “I extend my sincere gratitude to the Government of India for its principled and firm support of I.R. of Iran at the UN_HRC, including opposing an unjust and politically motivated resolution. This stance reflects India’s commitment to justice, multilateralism, and national sovereignty."
US and Iran are still at loggerheads amid protest and deadly crackdown. As of Jan 23, On a massive US naval "armada" or "big flotilla" is heading toward the Gulf. Soon after, multiple Iranian-flagged vessels were spotted near the territorial waters in the Gulf of Oman and the Persian Gulf. Trump stated the ships are moving "just in case" he decides to take action. Iran has warned against any strike and called Trump “international criminal.” “The US must be held accountable.,” Khamenei said blaming US and Israel for internal protest
Mass protests erupted in Iran over collapsing economy and plunging value of Iranian rial, with shopkeepers and merchants being the first one to take to streets. Soon, the protest spread and took a form of anti-government protest with calls of ending the regime and bringing back exiled Crown Prince Reza Pahlavi, son of Shah. Currently, the movement is undergoing a brutal crackdown by the state. Human rights group estimates that over 3,400 to 12,000 people have died.
Doubling down on its claims that US and Israel have ignited the protest in Tehran and other parts of the country, the clerical regime ruled by Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei told the United Nations that these two countries are the "main killers" of innocent people. While the US has given its weight around regime change talks, Trump has also said that exiled Reza Pahlavi might not gain support on ground. Trump has so far maintained a ‘wait and watch’ approach while continuing with his threatening messages
In a strongly worded statement, Russia warned America of “disastrous consequences" not only for the Middle East but also for global security, if it attacks Iran. China said that China it stands firmly against external interference. It also opposed the use or threat of force in international relations and rejects a return to the "law of the jungle."