/Khamenei not hiding in bunker, India stands with Iran at UN despite regime's brutal crackdown: What's latest in Iran protest

Doubling down on its claims that US and Israel have ignited the protest in Tehran and other parts of the country, the clerical regime ruled by Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei told the United Nations that these two countries are the "main killers" of innocent people. While the US has given its weight around regime change talks, Trump has also said that exiled Reza Pahlavi might not gain support on ground. Trump has so far maintained a ‘wait and watch’ approach while continuing with his threatening messages