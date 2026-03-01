/From Khamenei to Sinwar: High profile leaders killed by Israel since 2023

Iranian Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, who succeeded the leader of the Islamic Revolution, Ayatollah Ruhollah Khomeini, in 1989, was killed in a joint military operation by the United States and Israel on February 28, 2025. He was one of the key figures in the Islamic Revolution of 1979 and served as the President of Iran from 1981 to 1989 before ascending to the role of Supreme Leader. He was leading the Axis of Resistance and opposing the US-Israel in West Asia. Towards the end of 2025 and the startof 2026, he faced massive unrest due to the deteriorating economic condition of the country, which he quelled with an iron fist.