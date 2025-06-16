LOGIN
  • Wion
  • /Photos
  • /‘KFC’ from 2,000 years ago? Romans indulged in deep-fried dishes, study finds

‘KFC’ from 2,000 years ago? Romans indulged in deep-fried dishes, study finds

Subhadra Srivastava
Edited By Subhadra Srivastava
Published: Jun 16, 2025, 19:13 IST | Updated: Jun 16, 2025, 19:17 IST

This discovery now suggests that some quick, affordable meals were part of the daily life for regular Roman citizens, much like fast food today.

Ancient Origins of Fast Food
1 / 6
(Photograph:Wikimedia commons, Pexels)

Ancient Origins of Fast Food

Archaeologists have recently uncovered evidence indicating that nearly 2,000 years ago, ancient Romans were eating deep-fried songbirds as street food. Excavations at Pollentia, an old Roman city on the Spanish island of Mallorca, has revealed bird bones near a garbage pit behind a food stall. This discovery now suggests that some quick, affordable meals were part of the daily life for regular Roman citizens, much like fast food today.

Discovery at Pollentia
2 / 6
(Photograph:Wikimedia commons)

Discovery at Pollentia

The findings come from a 4-metre-deep cesspit which was connected to a Roman food stall, or taberna, in Pollentia. During the study, led by Dr Alejandro Valenzuela of the Mediterranean Institute for Advanced Studies, researchers analysed thousands of bones found in the pit. These dated from 10 BC to AD 30.

Songbirds on the Menu
3 / 6
(Photograph:Pexels)

Songbirds on the Menu

Among the 3,963 animal remains, about 165 bones came from thrushes, a type of migratory songbird which are still seen in Mallorca. The bones were mostly skulls, or breastbones, and even wing tips—indicating the fleshy parts had been removed before disposing the bones. This suggests the birds were flattened and later, deep-fried whole before being sold.

Everyday Roman Street Food
4 / 6
(Photograph:Wikimedia commons)

Everyday Roman Street Food

Although thrushes have been described as elite delicacies in the Roman texts, the remains at Pollentia point to wider public consumption, challenging the belief. These birds were likely caught during in winter using nets or birdlime and sold to vendors, who later fried them quickly for passing customers.

Evidence of Frying Technique
5 / 6
(Photograph:Reuters)

Evidence of Frying Technique

However, there were no cut or burn marks on the bones, thus, ruling out the possibility of grilling or roasting them. The sternums appeared to have been removed before cooking. These findings align with known Roman practices of frying small birds in oil. The preparation style resembles modern methods used for small game birds like quail.

Varied Roman Diet
6 / 6
(Photograph:Wikimedia commons)

Varied Roman Diet

The cesspit also held remains from pigs (1,151), rabbits (853), sheep/goats (218), cattle (104), fish (678), and marine shells (642), showing a diverse menu from the Roman times. Domestic fowl (126) and pigeons (7) were also present. The absence of predator damage suggests the Romans maintained good waste hygiene. These findings offer new insight into Roman urban diets and the early roots of what we now call fast food.

Trending Photo

‘KFC’ from 2,000 years ago? Romans indulged in deep-fried dishes, study finds
6

‘KFC’ from 2,000 years ago? Romans indulged in deep-fried dishes, study finds

Scared by Veronica? Then don't miss these spine-chilling horror movies - The Babadook, Hellraiser and more
7

Scared by Veronica? Then don't miss these spine-chilling horror movies - The Babadook, Hellraiser and more

Worried about hidden cameras in hotel rooms? 5 sneaky spots you should always inspect
6

Worried about hidden cameras in hotel rooms? 5 sneaky spots you should always inspect

Who are Sicarios? The 5 deadly roles within cartel hit squads
7

Who are Sicarios? The 5 deadly roles within cartel hit squads

From Shane Warne to Mitchell Starc, meet 5 batters with most runs in Test cricket without a century
5

From Shane Warne to Mitchell Starc, meet 5 batters with most runs in Test cricket without a century