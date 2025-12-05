/Key upgrades the F404-IN20 engine brings to India’s indigenous fighter jet

F404-IN20 engine is highest thrust variant in F404 family powering Tejas Mk1A fighter. Produces 85 kilonewtons with afterburner. Single-crystal turbine blades withstand extreme heat. FADEC digital control provides rapid throttle response. Reaches Mach 1.6 speed and 50,000 feet altitude.
The F404-IN20 engine is the most powerful variant in the entire F404 family. It produces 85 kilonewtons of thrust with afterburner engaged. This compares to earlier versions producing only 71 to 78 kilonewtons. The extra thrust enables Tejas to carry heavier weapons loads and reach faster speeds. This power boost transformed Tejas from a trainer into a true combat fighter.
The F404-IN20 incorporates single-crystal turbine blades made from advanced alloys. These blades withstand extreme heat better than conventional blades. Single-crystal construction means no grain boundaries to crack under stress. The blades survive over 6,500 flight cycles before major overhaul. This extended lifespan means fewer maintenance stops and more flying time for combat missions.
The F404-IN20 features a Full Authority Digital Electronic Control system or FADEC. This means the computer manages all engine functions automatically. Pilots enjoy rapid throttle response with zero restrictions. The engine responds instantly to pilot inputs during manoeuvres. The FADEC system provides reliable operation in hot and high altitude conditions across India's borders.
The F404-IN20 enables Tejas to reach maximum speed of Mach 1.6 at altitude. The fighter can climb to 50,000 feet service ceiling. This altitude performance provides advantage in combat engagements. High-altitude capability protects against low-level threats. These performance characteristics place Tejas amongst modern fourth-generation fighters worldwide.
India signed a $1 billion deal with General Electric for 113 F404-IN20 engines. These engines will power the Tejas Mk1A production aircraft. GE Aerospace has delivered five engines to HAL as of December 2025. Production is accelerating towards 24 engines per year by 2027. This engine supply ensures India can build at least 40 Tejas Mk1A fighters for the Indian Air Force.