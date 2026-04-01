/Key NATO allies deny support to US military ops on Iran: What that means? Ranking NATO’s top 7 armed forces

Trump called longtime NATO allies "cowards" over their lack of support. On Tuesday, he slammed countries that did not help in the US-Israeli strikes. France and Spain have taken firm stances against US and allied military operations in Iran. France has stressed that NATO is oriented towards Euro‑Atlantic defence and not offensive missions in the Strait of Hormuz, and reportedly refused Israeli use of its airspace to ferry US weapons. Spain has officially closed its airspace to US military aircraft involved in the conflict and barred use of jointly operated bases like Rota and Morón de la Frontera for Iran‑related operations. The Defence minister said that Spain ⁠will only allow for the use of its bases for the collective defence of NATO allies. Additionally, Italy last week denied permission for US military aircraft to land at the ​Sigonella air base in Sicily before heading to the Middle East, sources said.