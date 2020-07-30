Key moments of antitrust hearing: Bezos' snack, 'Put your mask on'

Bezos eats a snack

Social media users jumped on the fact that Amazon's Bezos received no questions for more than an hour in his first appearance before Congress. At one point, the world's richest man appeared to reach off-screen for a snack, to the internet's delight.

"someone calculate how much money he made during this nom," tweeted @Bryson_M. Others did back-of-the-napkin calculations to figure out an answer.

It was not immediately clear if there were technical problems with Amazon's feed.

(Photograph:Reuters)