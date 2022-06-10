Key moments in Pervez Musharraf career: Kargil failure, bloodless coup, Agra Summit...

Updated: Jun 10, 2022, 07:52 PM(IST)

Musharraf who was the Army chief came to power in Pakistan after a coup in 1999 as he overthrew the Nawaz Sharif government. He was widely known as the chief architect of the Kargil war.

Pervez Musharraf out of ventilator

Pakistan's former President Pervez Musharraf,78, is reportedly in critical condition but is now stable and out of a ventilator.

The former president has been ill for some time. The controversial former president was sentenced to death in absentia by a Pakistan court in 2019 for his role in the imposition of the 2007 emergency.

The former Pakistan ruler was also charged with treason in 2013. Musharraf was allowed to travel to Dubai in 2016 for treatment.

(Photograph:AFP)