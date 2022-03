2013

The same issues that helped kill the decades-earlier GeVeCo serefvice, notably lack of interest by consumers and vehicle manufacturers, catch up to Better Place. After raising, and burning through, more than $600 million in investors' money in just six years, the company files for bankruptcy.

Tesla offers a limited battery swap service for the new Model S, which was designed from the start to accommodate swappable batteries. The swapping process is arduous ("a pain in the ass," recalls a former Tesla executive) and the pilot program is quietly retired in 2015. Tesla CEO Elon Musk orders his team instead to turn its attention instead to building out a proprietary network of charging stations called "superchargers."

(Photograph:AFP)