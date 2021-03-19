Key dates in China-Canada spat

Two Canadians detained in China for more than two years will face trial in the coming days for espionage, charges which Canada claimed are "trumped-up" as relations further sour between Ottawa and Beijing.

The closed-door trial of businessman Michael Spavor will take place in the northeastern city of Dandong Friday, while that of former diplomat Michael Kovrig is set to be held in Beijing Monday.

Both men were formally charged with spying last June, after they were detained in December 2018 in apparent retaliation for Canada's arrest on a US extradition warrant of Huawei executive Meng Wanzhou days earlier.

Here are the key dates since Meng's arrest.