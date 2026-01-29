/Retired Kepler Telescope was hiding a 'cold Earth' candidate 146 light-years away. Here is why it matters

Even though the planet is located at a similar distance from its star, as Earth is from the Sun, it is way colder than even Mars. Temperatures might stand at an estimated -68°C. This would normally translate to a frozen world. However, astronomers believe it could still be a "watery world" if it has a thick enough atmosphere. This is because of the Greenhouse effect that would be created in this scenario, with high levels of carbon dioxide trapping heat, allowing for liquid water. Scientists can use the data to refine their models of what makes a planet habitable.