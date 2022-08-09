All you need to know about Kenya's presidential election

Updated: Aug 09, 2022, 04:45 PM(IST)

Here are some facts and figures you need to know about voting:

Kenya votes Tuesday to elect its fifth president since independence from Britain six decades ago as well as a new parliament and county officials.

Four presidential candidates

From an initial shortlist of 17, four candidates were cleared to run for president, the smallest number since multiparty democracy began in the early 1990s.

The incumbent Uhuru Kenyatta has served two terms and cannot run again.

Raila Odinga, 77, is the veteran opposition leader now backed by longtime rival Kenyatta and is running under the Azimio la Umoja (Quest for Unity)-One Kenya Coalition. The former prime minister has lost four previous shots at the presidency in 1997, 2007, 2013 and 2017.

William Ruto, 55, served as a lawmaker and agriculture minister before becoming deputy president in 2013. The ambitious rags-to-riches politician is running for the United Democratic Alliance (UDA) pledging to fight for "hustlers" trying to make ends meet.

George Wajackoyah, 63, a Nairobi street kid turned eccentric lawyer and former spy, is running for the Rastafarian-inspired Roots Party, campaigning on a pledge to legalise marijuana and export hyena testicles and snake venom to China.

David Mwaure, 65, is a senior lawyer and ordained minister running on the Agano (Swahili for "covenant" or "promise") Party ticket.



(Photograph:AFP)