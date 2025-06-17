/Kendrick Lamar's hip-hop legacy: From singing at age 8 to a $140 million net worth

Kendrick Lamar is one of the most celebrated and renowned names of the rapping industry. On his birthday, here we take a look at his journey from the scratch.
Kendrick Lamar is one of the most prominent figures in the rapping world. From the streets of Compton, California, to performing at some of the most prestigious venues, Lamar has achieved the success that many dream of.
Pulitzer Prize-winning rapper Lamar is celebrating his birthday today, and on this special occasion, we take a look at his early life, achievements, and the million-dollar fortune he has accumulated.
Raised in Compton, California, on June 17, 1987, Kendrick Lamar Duckworth was the first child of former gang member Kenneth "Kenny" Duckworth and hairdresser Paula Oliver. Originally from Chicago, his parents moved to Compton when he was young.
Raised in Compton, a city renowned for its hip-hop scene and home to several iconic rappers, it’s no surprise that Lamar grew up with music. He began singing at the age of 8 in the local open mic nights. As a child, he was inspired by artists like The Notorious B.I.G. and Tupac Shakur.
During his high school days, the rapper adopted the stage name K.Dot and started performing at school. He later joined a local hip-hop group and performed at open mic nights. In the following years, he released several mixtapes, including Youngest Head Nigga in Charge (2005), Training Day (2007), and C4 (2009).
Lamar’s breakthrough came in 2010 with the release of his fifth mixtape, Overly Dedicated, followed by his first studio album, Section 80, in 2011. The album was a massive success.
With his chart-topping albums, Lamar is one of the most awarded rappers, earning over 50 Grammy nominations and multiple wins. He also won a Pulitzer Prize for his groundbreaking album DAMN, making history as the first non-classical and non-jazz artist to receive the prestigious award.
Lamar’s To Pimp a Butterfly remains one of the most critically acclaimed albums of his career.
After a decade of a stellar career, Kendrick’s net worth stands at $140 million. According to Celebrity Net Worth, he has earned more than $250 million throughout his career. Beyond his studio albums, Lamar’s collaborations and live performances have significantly contributed to his wealth.