/Kelley Mack, The Walking Dead Star's must watch movies and series available on Prime Video and more

The Walking Dead Star, Kelley Mack passed away at the age of 33 on Aug 2,2025, in Cincinnati after suffering from glioma. The actress began working at a young age and also served as producer and voice over artist. Have a look at some of the best works of Mack.
Born as Kelley Lynne Klebenow in Cincinnati, Kelley Mack commenced her career at a young age through advertisements. She has acted in a wide range of television, films and animation. Besides acting, she has produced the film, A Knock at the Door and directed a short film, Positive. In her last project, Universal, she was also an executive producer of the film. Revisit the best works of Mack that made her a true star.
Streaming on: Netflix/ Prime Video
The most acclaimed role of Kelley Mack as Addy, in AMC's post-apocalyptic horror drama series. Mack starred in 5 episodes of Season 9, which gained her massive recognition and the role became memorable till date. The Walking Dead follows a group of survivors led by officer Rick Grimes who struggle to stay alive and safe during a zombie apocalypse.
Streaming on: YouTube
A Knock at the Door is a short 8 minutes film starring Kelley Mack as Sara. The film is a suspense thriller that blends science fiction with a twist. Mack also produced the film and her production won the Festival Award at the Atlanta Horror Film Festival.
Streaming on: JioHotstar
Kelley Mack appeared in the second episode of Season 3 in this procedural drama. 9-1-1 follows the lives of first responders in Los Angeles including policemen, paramedics and firefighters. It was an essential project in Mack's career. The series has been currently underway for its Season 9.
Streaming on: Prime Video/ JioHotstar
One of the most popular medical shows, Chicago Med stars Kelley Mack as Penelope Jacobs in the drama series. The drama follows the lives of doctors, nurses and their patients in the emergency department at Gaffney Chicago Medical Center. It is the third sequel of the franchise featuring Chicago Fire and Chicago PD.
Streaming on: Prime Video
Directed by Jacob Gentry, the horror suspense film showcases Kelley Mack as a mysterious woman, Alice. Broadcast Signal Intrusion narrates the story of a video archivist, James (Harry Shum Jr.), who is on a investigation to find out the broadcast signal interruptions and his wife who went missing a few years ago. Alice helps James in the investigation and the duo set to find answers behind these errie disappearances.
Streaming on: Prime Video/ Netflix/ Apple TV
In this animated film, Kelley Mack gave her match voice to the character Gwen Stacy, played by Hailee Steinfeld. The film revolves around Brooklyn teen Miles Morales who is Spiderman of his universe. He meets Peter Parker and other counterparts to fight the evil Kingpin. The film is action-packed, funny and adventurous adding to another important project in Mack's career.
The comedy-drama, Universal, is Kelley Mack's final project before her demise. Mack can be seen in a starring role, Ricky as well as an executive producer alongside Joe Thomas in her last venture. A remembrance is planned for August 16 in Ohio near her hometown.