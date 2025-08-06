/Kelley Mack, The Walking Dead Star's must watch movies and series available on Prime Video and more

Born as Kelley Lynne Klebenow in Cincinnati, Kelley Mack commenced her career at a young age through advertisements. She has acted in a wide range of television, films and animation. Besides acting, she has produced the film, A Knock at the Door and directed a short film, Positive. In her last project, Universal, she was also an executive producer of the film. Revisit the best works of Mack that made her a true star.