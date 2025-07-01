/Kazakhstan bans niqab – Find out which other Muslim majority nations have said no to Islamic veils

Wearing the niqab, the full face veil, is banned in Tunisia in public institutions for security reasons. The ban was imposed in 2019, after three suicide bombing incidents in the country within a week. Witnesses said the 2019 suicide bomber was disguised in a niqab, but the Interior Ministry denied the claim. The country also saw a decade-long ban on Islamic clothing in the past under secular presidents Zine El Abidine Ben Ali and Habib Bourguiba, but the ban was lifted in 2011.