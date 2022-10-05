Kate Winslet turns 47: 'Heavenly Creatures', 'Revolutionary Road', and other best performances

English actress Kate Winslet is celebrating her 47th birthday today. The artiste has been an acting actor for nearly three decades. She made her debut with Peter Jackson's 'Heavenly Creatures' in 1994. While she is still best known for James Cameron's 'Titanic', Winslet has since then won critical and audience acclaim in too many movies and TV shows to count. For her performances, she has been bestowed with multiple awards including an Oscar. Winslet's career can be characterised by her attempts to play against type, in unglamorous roles, when nearly everybody else is happy to be typecast. Oh, and she has always managed to impress with her commitment to the craft.

Here are her top performances, sans as Rose in 'Titanic', for pretty much everyone has seen that movie. There is no order as such.